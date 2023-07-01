Worker Dies at Age 53 While Setting Up Downtown Chicago NASCAR Track

Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A worker has died in Chicago while preparing for the NASCAR Chicago street race.

WGN9 reported that 53-year-old Duane Tabinski died during the setup for the race. No cause of death was given, although police reports indicate that he may have been electrocuted. He worked on the lighting and stage crew.

"On Friday afternoon a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency," a NASCAR spokesperson told local news outlets. "We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

A witness said that the tragic incident occurred near the start/finish line, with power going out and an ambulance arriving shortly after. The starting line is west of Buckingham Fountain, right within the city's downtown 'Loop.'

The race is set to be the first-ever street race conducted in the NASCAR Cup Series and will take place in Grant Park. The event is scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tabinski founded and operated a stage lighting company, and the official Twitter account released a statement in memory of his life.