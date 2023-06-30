2023 NBA Free Agency Sees $1B in Contracts Reportedly Agreed to in 1 Hour

2023 NBA Free Agency Sees $1B in Contracts Reportedly Agreed to in 1 HourJune 30, 2023
As expected, NBA free agency started off with a bang.
More than $1 billion in reported contracts were handed out to players within the first hour of the market opening, according to ESPN.
Many of the league's biggest free agents are already off the board. Here's a list of some of the biggest names with their reported contracts:
- Kyrie Irving agrees to three-year, $126 million deal with Dallas Mavericks.
- Draymond Green agrees to return to Golden State Warriors on four-year, $100 million deal.
- Kristaps Porziņģis agrees to two-year, $60 million deal with Boston Celtics following trade.
- Kyle Kuzma agrees to four-year, $102 million deal with Washington Wizards.
- Jerami Grant agrees to five-year, $160 million deal with Portland Trail Blazers.
- Jakob Poeltl agrees to four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto Raptors.
- Khris Middleton agrees to three-year, $102 million deal with Milwaukee Bucks.
- Bruce Brown agrees to two-year, $45 million deal with Indiana Pacers.
While a significant amount of money was dished out to players at the start of free agency, teams must take into account the addition of a second salary cap apron under the new collective bargaining agreement.
The first apron is set at $172.3 million in 2023-24 and the second apron will be $182.8 million. Franchises that go over the second apron will lose the taxpayer mid-level exception.
With some of the best players off the board, title contenders will look to continue building their rosters around depth players throughout the summer.