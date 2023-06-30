2023 NBA Free Agency Sees $1B in Contracts Reportedly Agreed to in 1 Hour

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

As expected, NBA free agency started off with a bang.

More than $1 billion in reported contracts were handed out to players within the first hour of the market opening, according to ESPN.

Many of the league's biggest free agents are already off the board. Here's a list of some of the biggest names with their reported contracts:

While a significant amount of money was dished out to players at the start of free agency, teams must take into account the addition of a second salary cap apron under the new collective bargaining agreement.

The first apron is set at $172.3 million in 2023-24 and the second apron will be $182.8 million. Franchises that go over the second apron will lose the taxpayer mid-level exception.

With some of the best players off the board, title contenders will look to continue building their rosters around depth players throughout the summer.