Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NBA Team

Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NBA TeamJune 14, 2023
- Projected Team Salary (and Salary against the CBA's 1st and 2nd aprons)
- Roster Count
- Projected Depth Chart
- Roster Needs (and Spending Expectations)
- Draft Picks
- Active Free Agents
- Non-Guaranteed and Two-Way Contracts
- Extension-Eligible Players
- Rookie-Scale Options
- Notable Trade Exceptions
- Tradable 1st-Round Picks
*Editor's note: This offseason guide will be updated to reflect the latest NBA transactions, news and B/R intel. Check back throughout the offseason to see exactly where your favorite team stands.
The NBA is approaching a summer of change with a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) targeting excessive spenders. Some teams, like the Warriors and Clippers, feel the heat more than others. But all 30 franchises have adjustments to make as new realities set in.
Ahead of the 2023 offseason, Bleacher Report has compiled tireless hours of research, exclusive intel and team-specific analysis to build a complete offseason guide.
Here, you'll find the following for every team across the league:
We also touch on the most pressing theme for each fanbase, as well as what we're hearing across the league pertaining to those discussions.
Ready for the most comprehensive offseason guide you're going to find all summer?
Let's dive in.
Setting the Stage
Here's what you should know about the new CBA before jumping right to your team.
Trade Season
Outside of the trade deadline in February, the lion's share of roster movement goes down around the June 22 draft and free agency in July. With a relatively shallow free-agent class and few franchises with significant spending power, most of the moves will be made via trade.
The NBA's new deal seemingly encourages trades, with broader salary-matching guidelines—but only for teams below the first apron (approximately $169 million). A new second apron ($179.5 million) is even more punitive, but penalties for low tax spenders (just above the projected $162 million threshold) were lessened.
Salary Cap
The salary cap projects to be $134 million with maximum salaries at $33.5 million (for players with fewer than seven years experience), $40.2 million (seven to nine years) and $46.9 million (10+ veterans).
League-Wide Impact
Front offices are still trying to get a feel for the rule changes, but it's not just the taxpayers like the Warriors and Clippers making difficult decisions. making difficult decisions Every team will be impacted as they plan for a future with severe consequences for financial largess.
If seven teams project to have significant cap space, roughly 11 will have $12.2 million to spend via the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE). Once that dries up, free agents will find a tight market with only a few remaining franchises able to pay the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception (TMLE).
Notes: Teams must issue qualifying offers by June 29 to the players listed as restricted free agents. If not, the pending free agents will be unrestricted in July.
Some picks on future slides may be subject to swaps but have been omitted for brevity, as has second-round draft capital. Depth charts fluctuate from game to game, and players are often multi-positional.
Atlanta Hawks: Can they Keep It Together?
The Hawks' payroll isn't sustainable based on market and production level. Competing executives don't believe the team will move Trae Young this offseason, though some anticipate the guard may eventually push for a trade.
John Collins is the name people expect to be dealt, though his $78.5 million remaining over three years doesn't have widespread appeal. The Phoenix Suns were mentioned as a possible destination for the 25-year-old.
The Hawks gave up a lot to get Dejounte Murray, but he isn't likely to accept an extension at that price and seems destined for unrestricted free agency in 2024. Early negotiations with the 26-year-old could, in theory, lead to his exit via trade if both sides aren't on the same page.
Without a trade to reduce salary, Atlanta could also wait on Onkyeka Okongwu and Saddiq Bey until restricted free agency next summer.
Projected Team Salary: $172 million ($16.4 million tax bill)
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $176.4 million (including unlikely incentives for Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter and Murray)
Roster Count: 10 guaranteed, four non-guaranteed, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Trae Young
SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanović, Garrison Mathews, Tyrese Martin
SF: De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, Vit Krejčí, Donovan Williams
PF: John Collins, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson
C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando
Needs: Financial flexibility
Draft Picks: 15, 46
Spending Exceptions: Limited by the second apron to about $3.2 million of the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception (TMLE),
Active Free Agents: Aaron Holiday (Non-Bird), Trent Forrest (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: Fernando ($2.6 million), Mathews ($2 million), Krejci ($1,836,096), Martin ($1.7 million)
Two-Way: Williams
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Murray ($25.4 million), Bey ($35.2 million), Okongwu ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Griffin ($3.9 million), Johnson ($4.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $6.3 million (Justin Holiday, expiring 2/9/24), $2.6 million (Mo Harkless, expiring 9/27/23)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One of 2029 or 2030; Sacramento Kings 2024 (protected)
Boston Celtics: Brown, Williams and Taxes
The Boston Celtics didn't get as far this past season as in 2021-22, but most teams would love to get to Game 7 in the conference finals. Should the team overreact to falling short or look to improve upon what is already an elite roster?
The team faces two critical decisions: a potential extension for Jaylen Brown, and Grant Williams' restricted free agency. Brown is an All-Star and All-NBA second-team talent and probably a player the Celtics reinvest in. Williams is complicated by the new collective bargaining agreement's punitive rules.
Boston could trade out of a few contracts to make room for Williams, perhaps moving Danilo Gallinari's $6.8 million (assuming he opts in). If a team with cap room gives a big enough offer sheet—maybe the Houston Rockets with former Boston head coach Ime Udoka—Williams may also end up an ex-Celtic.
If Williams is out, Boston will have about $5 million to spend via the TMLE.
Projected Team Salary: $170.6 million ($13.7 million tax bill) after using the $5 million TMLE without Williams; $180.6 million ($40.3 million tax bill) with Williams at $15 million starting salary
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $175.8 million without Williams; $185.8 million with Williams (both figures include unlikely incentives for Brown, White and Williams III)
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, one player option, one team option, two non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard
SG: Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon
SF: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Justin Champagnie
PF: Jason Tatum, Danilo Gallinari
C: Al Horford, Robert Williams III, Mike Muscala, Luke Kornet
Needs: Contract resolution, a potential replacement for Williams
Draft Pick: 35
Spending Exceptions: TMLE (without Williams)
Active Free Agents: Williams (Full Bird, restricted), Blake Griffin (Non-Bird), Mfiondu Kabengele (Non-Bird, two-way), JD Davison (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Galllinari ($6.8 million)
Team Options: Muscala ($3.5 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Kornet ($2.4 million), Champagnie ($1.9 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Brown ($49.2 million), Pritchard ($35.2 million), White ($27.4 million). Smart ($29.9 million), Williams III ($18.6 million); Tatum will be eligible for a standard extension (projected at $44.3 million) this offseason but can wait a year when he'll be supermax eligible (projected at $51.7 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030
Brooklyn Nets: Can They Pay Johnson and Exit Tax?
The Brooklyn Nets changed direction over the past year-plus, moving James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The team has significant future draft compensation, but the franchise is looking at repeater taxes and a still-expensive roster (notably with $37.9 million owed to Ben Simmons for 2023-24).
Cam Johnson, one of the key players back from the Pheonix Suns for Durant, will be a restricted free agent looking for a sizable payday. If he gets a new deal starting near $20 million, the Nets will face a heavy tax penalty and limited flexibility that may limit willingness to spend any of the TMLE.
Many competing executives expect Johnson back in Brooklyn, coupled with a cost-cutting trade, perhaps with Dorian Finney-Smith out with marginal salary back to the Nets. Mikal Bridges is in high demand, but he's not expected to be available in trade. Others like Royce O'Neale or Joe Harris could be moved.
Without a cost-clearing trade, O'Neale could be the odd man out with most of his $9.5 million non-guaranteed. The cost savings may be too significant for Brooklyn to keep him, though a trade seems likelier.
The Nets need help at guard, and while that may come in the draft, Spencer Dinwiddie is extension eligible. It's unclear, though, if he's viewed as a long-term starter by the franchise.
Projected Team Salary: $164.6 million ($6.5 million repeater tax bill) with NTMLE instead of Johnson, $171.9 million ($26 million repeater tax bill) with Johnson at a $19.5 million starting salary (TMLE unused)
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $167.2 million after using the NTMLE; $174.5 million with Johnson instead (both including unlikely incentives for Patty Mills, Nicolas Claxton, Harris and Dinwiddie)
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, two non-/partially-guaranteed, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Spencer Dinwiddie, Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner
SG: Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Joe Harris
SF: Royce O'Neale
PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons, RaiQuan Gray
C: Nicolas Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe
Needs: Johnson re-signed, starting-level point guard
Draft Picks: 21, 22, 51
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE and $4.4 million bi-annual exception (BAE) without Johnson (or other cost-cutting); otherwise, just the TMLE
Active Free Agents: Johnson (Full Bird, restricted), Seth Curry (Full Bird), David Duke Jr. (Early Bird, restricted), Yuta Watanabe (Non-Bird), Dru Smith (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: O'Neale ($9.5 million, $2.5 million guaranteed), Sumner ($2.2 million)
Two-Way: Gray
Extension-Eligible Player in June (maximum starting salary): Curry ($13 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Simmons (44.3 million), Bridges ($34.9 million), Dinwiddie ($28.5 million), Harris ($27.9 million), O'Neale ($16.4 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Thomas ($4 million), Sharpe ($4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $18.1 million (Durant, expiring 2/6/24), $4.5 million (Irving, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One from 2029 or 2030; Phoenix Suns 2025, 2027 and 2029; Philadelphia 76ers 2027; Dallas Mavericks 2029
Charlotte Hornets: Miller/Henderson Will Dictate Direction
The Charlotte Hornets pick second in the draft, with the San Antonio Spurs expected to take Victor Wembanyama at No. 1. That probably means one of Alabama's Brandon Miller (6'9" forward) or the G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson (6'2" ball-handling guard) will join the Hornets. Assuming they don't trade the pick, that decision will impact the team's direction.
While the Hornets could go under the salary cap, general manager Mitch Kupchak has indicated the plan forward is likely staying over and retaining the franchise's free agents. The challenge will be roster space with five selections in the draft ("Too many," one Hornets executive said).
Look for Charlotte to retain restricted free agents PJ Washington and Miles Bridges, assuming Washington doesn't get a massive offer sheet from another team. Bridges missed last season and will be suspended for the first 10 games of the coming year after a domestic violence arrest.
Others like Kelly Oubre Jr., Dennis Smith Jr. and Svi Mykhailiuk could also return, though the Hornets may need to trade players or picks in this draft to make room. Terry Rozier could be the odd man out if the No. 2 pick leads to a Lonzo Ball/Henderson backcourt. Miller might make Hayward expendable if he isn't already in the last year of his contract at $31.5 million.
Ball is extension eligible this summer, and many around the league anticipate the Hornets will give him a sizable deal.
Projected Team Salary: $157 million with Washington, Bridges and Oubre returning at a combined $50.6 million
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, two non-guaranteed, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: LaMelo Ball, Kobi Simmons
SG: Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Bryce McGowens
SF: Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Xavier Sneed
PF: JT Thor, Kai Jones
C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards
Needs: Contract resolution, roster consolidation, experience, health
Draft Picks: 2, 27, 34, 39, 41
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE and BAE
Active Free Agents: Washington (Full Bird, restricted), Oubre (Early Bird), Bridges (Full Bird, restricted), Svi Mykhailiuk (Non-Bird), Dennis Smith Jr. (Non-Bird), Theo Maledon (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: Simmons ($2.1 million), Thor ($1.8 million)
Two-Way: Sneed
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Hayward ($44.1 million), Rozier ($37.3 million), Ball ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Bouknight ($6.1 million), Williams ($4.1 million), Jones ($4.7 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2027-2030, one potentially from 2026
Chicago Bulls: Double Down or Move On?
The Chicago Bulls headline the list of teams that should blow up their core, at least in the eyes of several competing executives.
Nikola Vučević is a free agent. DeMar DeRozan is extension eligible in the last year of his deal. Some wonder if Lonzo Ball (knee) will ever play again.
But the Bulls haven't shown any concrete signs that they will go in a different direction. Many around the league expect Vučević back. The team has no draft picks this month to add young talent to the mix, and Dalen Terry (No. 18 in 2022) barely played as a rookie.
The prevailing wisdom is that Chicago tries to cobble together a team good enough to make the playoffs (or at least the play-in tournament), though the possibility of an about-face remains. Alex Caruso, DeRozan and others would have a market in trade if the Bulls were willing.
The team also needs to decide if Patrick Williams is worth an extension before the start of the season. If not, he'll have to wait for restricted free agency in 2024.
While there's been no indication yet that Ball will be forced to retire, if he did, his salary would come off the team's books immediately (though he would still earn his salary). Chicago could reach a maximum of $35 million in room but would likely operate above the cap if Vučević returns.
Both Andre Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. can choose to return for the season or opt out to explore free agency. The former may be the likelier of the two to leave.
Projected Team Salary: Right under the $162 million tax threshold with Vučević back at the same price ($22 million starting) along with Jevonte Green, Ayo Dosunmu and either Coby White re-signed or by using the NTMLE.
Roster Count: Six guaranteed, two player options, two non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Alex Caruso, Carlk Jones, Lonzo Ball (TBD)
SG: Zach LaVine
SF: DeMar DeRozan, Dalen Terry
PF: Patrick Williams, Derrick Jones Jr.
C: Andre Drummond, Marko Simonović
Needs: Resolution with Vučević, a replacement for Ball, perhaps Russell Westbrook
Draft Picks: None
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE and BAE
Active Free Agents: Patrick Beverley (Non-Bird), Vučević (Full Bird), White (Full Bird, restricted), Dosunmu (EB, restricted), Green (restricted), Justin Lewis (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Terry Taylor (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Jones ($3.6 million), Drummond ($3.4 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Jones ($1.9 million), Simonović ($1.8 million)
Extension-Eligible Player in June (maximum starting salary): Vučević ($26.4 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): DeRozan ($40 million), Williams ($35.2 million), Ball ($30 million), Caruso ($16.7 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Terry ($3.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One from 2030; One potentially from 2027 or 2028
Cleveland Cavaliers: A Need for Wings
The Cleveland Cavaliers improved enough to make the playoffs but were unceremoniously dispatched by the New York Knicks in five games. The franchise went all-in, acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and while it paid dividends, the hope was a deeper postseason run.
The Cavaliers are relatively set at guard and upfront but need help on the wing. Caris LeVert is the key free agent. The team needs to decide if Isaac Okoro is worthy of an extension. The team could use a bigger, defensive wing who can space the floor—but so does everyone.
The good news for Cleveland is the team isn't overextended with contracts and has some level of financial flexibility. Cedi Osman may be the best contract to trade, though his $6.7 million can only bring back so much.
One rule change in the new collective bargaining agreement is the ability to use the NTMLE to acquire players via trade. The Cavaliers may lack firsts to offer but have some second-round compensation and can help a team shed salary to avoid luxury taxes.
Projected Team Salary: Under the tax at $161 million after using the NTMLE and re-signing LeVert to a projected $17.5 million starting salary
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, one team option, two non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
SG: Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Sam Merrill
SF: Isaac Okoro
PF: Evan Mobley, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade
C: Jarrett Allen
Needs: Wings
Draft Pick: 49
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE and BAE
Active Free Agents: Caris LeVert (Full Bird), Dylan Windler (Full Bird, restricted), Danny Green (Non-Bird), Robin Lopez (Non-Bird), Mamadi Diakite (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Isaiah Mobley (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Stevens ($1.9 million, non-guaranteed if taken)
Non-Guaranteed: Osman ($6.7 million), Merrill ($2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Griffin ($3.9 million), Johnson ($4.5 million)
Two-Way: Williams
Extension-Eligible Player in June (maximum starting salary): LeVert ($22.6 million), Stevens ($13 million, on opt out)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Mitchell ($46.5 million), Allen ($28 million), Okoro ($35.2 million), Osman ($16.4 million), Stevens ($16.4 million)
Rookie-Scale Options: Evan Mobley ($11.2 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $3.9 million (Ochai Agbaji, expiring 9/4/23)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: None
Dallas Mavericks: Irving First, Then Depth
The Mavericks gave up a lot to get Kyrie Irving in a trade from the Nets, but he can leave in July as an unrestricted free agent.
Many around the league believe he stays with Dallas, though the veteran guard has been anything but predictable throughout his career. Price is harder to peg, though more than one source says the 31-year-old expects a maximum contract.
Assuming he stays, the team needs to find quality defensive and shooting depth around Luka Dončić and Irving, and that may need to come via trade. The team has the No. 10 pick in the draft but may be on more of a "win-now" path to rely on a young player developing quickly. That selection may be a key trade piece to flesh out what Dallas hopes can be a playoff roster.
If Irving leaves, the team has some financial flexibility to replace him, though that won't replace Dorian Finney-Smith and the first-round picks the team gave up to get him.
The team also has to decide on free agents Christian Wood and Dwight Powell, but salaries get heavy for the team quickly if Irving returns. Josh Green is also due an extension before the start of the season if both sides can agree on a number.
Projected Team Salary: $177 million ($29.6 million tax bill) spent on Irving, Powell and a player with the TMLE; Up to $24.4 million in cap room if all free agents and non-guaranteed players are renounced, waived and/or stretched
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: A sliver of breathing room at $177 million
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, one partially-guaranteed, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Luka Dončić, Jaden Hardy
SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.
SF: Josh Green, AJ Lawson
PF: Reggie Bullock, Dāvis Bertāns
C: Maxi Kleber, JaVale McGee
Needs: Resolution with Irving, size, defense, wings, shooting
Draft Picks: 10
Spending Exceptions: TMLE or the $7.6 million room mid-level exception (RMLE) if Irving doesn't return and the team goes under the salary cap.
Active Free Agents: Irving (Full Bird), Wood (Full Bird), Powell (Full Bird), Frank Ntilikina (Early Bird), Markieff Morris (Non-Bird), Justin Holiday (Non-Bird), McKinley Wright IV (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: Bullock ($10.5 million, $5.5 million guaranteed)
Two-Way: Lawson
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Irving ($40.9 million), Wood ($17.2 million), Powell ($13.3 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Hardaway ($22.7 million), Bertāns ($22.4 million), Bullock ($16.4 million), Green ($35.2 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One from 2027
Denver Nuggets: Can They Keep Brown?
The Denver Nuggets are heavily invested in their existing core with minimal flexibility—which isn't such a bad thing when the roster is a genuine title contender.
The team doesn't have any picks it can trade and may be unable to retain sixth-man Bruce Brown Jr., but it doesn't project to hit the restrictive second apron.
The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $13.3 million contract last summer but is widely expected to opt out of his final year at $6.8 million to earn at least the NTMLE elsewhere. The most the Nuggets can pay him, should he opt out, is $7.8 million. And he could choose to re-sign, with the expectation (and probably a handshake promise teams aren't legally allowed to make) that Denver will reward him the following year via Early Bird Rights.
If Brown doesn't return, the Nuggets should have the TMLE to try to replace him. Additionally, the team will reportedly add No. 37 from the Oklahoma City Thunder, swapping additional future draft considerations.
Projected Team Salary: $177.6 million ($30.8 million tax bill) with Brown or $174.8 million ($23.4 million tax bill) with the TMLE instead
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million): $174.8-$177.6 million
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, one player option
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Jamal Murray
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun
SF: Michael Porter Jr., Bruce Brown Jr., Peyton Watson
PF: Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Čančar
C: Nikola Jokić, Zeke Nnaji
Needs: Brown at a discount or a suitable replacement
Draft Picks: 37 (pending trade), 40
Spending Exceptions: None with Brown, otherwise TMLE
Active Free Agents: Ish Smith (Early Bird), Jeff Green (Early Bird), Thomas Bryant (Non-Bird), DeAndre Jordan (Non-Bird), Reggie Jackson (Non-Bird), Collin Gillespie (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Jack White (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Brown ($6.8 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Gordon ($34.3 million), Nnaji ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Braun ($3.1 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $9.1 million (Monte Morris, expiring 7/6/23), $3.5 million (JaMychal Green, expiring 6/23/23), $2.2 million (Bones Hyland, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: None
Detroit Pistons: Hoping to Take a Big Step
The Detroit Pistons chose not to move Bojan Bogdanović at the trade deadline, partly because the team believes it can make a run at the play-in or even playoffs this coming season.
Whether right or wrong will play out on the court, but the team hired Monty Williams as head coach to guide the young roster. He's a great fit, but can the front office give him a team capable of taking that next step?
Barring a trade, the team should have continuity with most players returning. Cade Cunningham (shin) should be fully healthy. Alec Burks has a team option, but sources say he was told before the trade deadline that the team would pick it up.
The franchise fell in the draft to No. 5, the worst-case scenario for a team with the highest lottery odds, but representative Ben Wallace said: "I wasn't even drafted, and I made the Hall of Fame. We'll be alright [at No. 5]."
Projected Team Salary: $28.6 million under the salary cap
Roster Count: Eight guaranteed, three team options, one non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes
SG: Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, RJ Hampton
SF: Bojan Bogdanović, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi
PF: Isaiah Stewart II, Marvin Bagley III
C: Jalen Duren, James Wiseman
Needs: Perhaps a starting power forward, opportunistic additions, veterans, shooting
Draft Picks: 5, 31
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: Hamidou Diallo (Full Bird), Cory Joseph (Full Bird), Rodney McGruder (Full Bird), Buddy Boheim (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Jared Rhoden (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: Hampton ($2 million)
Team Options: Burks ($10.5 million), Omoruyi ($1.9 million, non-guaranteed if taken), Livers ($1.8 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Wiseman ($35.2 million), Hayes ($35.2 million), Stewart ($35.2 million), Burks ($19.9 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Cunningham ($13.9 million), Ivey ($8 million), Duren ($4.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One from 2029 or 2030, two potentially from 2026-2028
Golden State Warriors: Do They Stick Together?
The Golden State Warriors have several vital decisions this offseason, fresh off news that top front-office executive Bob Myers was stepping down.
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract to get a new long-term deal with Golden State, leave if an offer elsewhere is more lucrative, or finish out his final year in what may be the end of the Steph Curry/Klay Thompson/Green era.
If the Warriors want to keep Green and extend Thompson (also extension-eligible), cost-cutting must come from somewhere else. The new collective bargaining rules were written with Golden State's free-spending in mind. One answer may be paying Green a long-term extension at a lower dollar, perhaps $87 million over five seasons—which would immediately pay for itself in luxury tax savings for 2023-24.
Or the team could look to move Jordan Poole, who is young and talented but expensive, coming off an underwhelming postseason. The 23-year-old might appeal to younger teams who aren't expecting to win deep into the playoffs.
If the Warriors are willing to continue paying their current salary level, the long-term repercussions in the eventual rebuild will be significant in taxes and resources (frozen draft picks, etc.).
Meanwhile, the team would presumably like to keep Donte DiVincenzo, who may opt out of his contract and look for a more significant deal elsewhere that the Warriors probably can't match.
Projected Team Salary: $213.2 million ($254.6 million repeater tax bill) with Green opting in, DiVincenzo leaving in free agency
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $214.2 million (including unlikely incentives for Looney)
Roster Count: 10 guaranteed, two player options
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Gary Payton II
SG: Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Ryan Rollins
SF: Andrew Wiggins, Patrick Baldwin Jr.
PF: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga
C: Kevon Looney
Needs: Resolution with Green, DiVincenzo
Draft Picks: 19
Spending Exceptions: None
Active Free Agents: JaMychal Green (Non-Bird), Andre Iguodala (Early Bird), Anthony Lamb (Non-Bird, restricted), Lester Quinones (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Ty Jerome (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Green ($27.6 million), DiVincenzo ($4.7 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Green ($31 million, on opting out)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Thompson ($49.2 million), Green ($38.6 million, on opting on)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Kuminga ($7.6 million), Moody ($5.8 million), Baldwin ($2.4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030, one potentially from 2026
Houston Rockets: Awaiting Harden's Decision
If the Rockets can give James Harden a reason to come home, the pull of family and familiarity may bring him back to Houston. The franchise has many young, talented prospects but few "win now" pieces.
Harden's max ($46.9 million) would still leave room for another couple of players in the $17.3 million and $7.6 million (BAE) range. But the answer may be in trade, with whatever veterans may shake loose. Perhaps runs at Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Draymond Green or others could be the answer—but the Rockets likely need a commitment from Harden to trigger anything significant.
Don't write off the Rockets' ability to reshuffle quickly. The team would have suitors if Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and/or Alperen Sengun were available. Additionally, Kevin Porter Jr.'s contract has a low guarantee and can be stretched over nine years at $1.8 million—which could appeal to teams deep into the tax like the Hawks or Warriors.
Given his time with new Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, Grant Williams has been mentioned as a target.
Projected Team Salary: $64.2 million under the salary cap with KJ Martin opted in
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, one team option, one non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Kevin Porter Jr., TyTy Washington Jr.
SG: Jalen Green, Josh Christoher, Daishen Nix
SF: Tari Eason, KJ Martin
PF: Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Usman Garuba
C: Alperen Sengun
Needs: Development, a playoff-worthy makeover if Harden joins
Draft Picks: 4, 20
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: Frank Kaminsky (Non-Bird), Boban Marjanović (Full Bird), DJ Augustin (Non-Bird), Willie-Cauley Stein (Non-Bird), Darius Days (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Trevor Hudgins (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Martin ($1.9 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Nix ($1.8 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Martin ($13 million, on opt out)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Martin ($16.4 million), Nix ($16.4 million as of 2/24/24, on opt out)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Green ($12.5 million), Smith ($9.8 million), Sengun ($5.4 million), Eason ($3.7 million), Garuba ($4.4 million), Christopher ($4.3 million), Washington ($2.4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $3.9 million (Christian Wood, expiring 6/26/23), $3.1 million (Eric Gordon, expiring 2/9/24)
Note: if the Rockets go under the salary cap, the trade exceptions would be renounced
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030; Brooklyn 2024 and 2026
Indiana Pacers: Likely to Extend Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers have 12 guaranteed players and five draft picks. Look for the team to try and consolidate selections and shed a few players on the roster.
The primary need is at power forward, which could come in the draft, cap space or trade. Indiana may move players like Chris Duarte, Jordan Nwora and Daniel Theis. It's unclear how committed the team is to Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith. Many around the league think Myles Turner was extended to stay this past season; others aren't sold and could see the team revisit Deandre Ayton (whom they gave an offer sheet last summer).
The Pacers must decide on an extension for Tyrese Haliburton (sources anticipate he gets a max deal) and Aaron Nesmith (TBD if he's in the long-term plans). Overall, the front office seems pleased with the team's direction. The hope is a return to the playoffs in April.
Projected Team Salary: $27.3 million under the salary cap
Roster Count: 12 guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Tyrese Haliburton, TJ McConnell
SG: Buddy Hield, Andre Nembhard, Chris Duarte
SF: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora
PF: Isaiah Jackson
C: Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, Daniel Theis
Needs: Power forward, roster consolidation, Haliburton extension
Draft Picks: 7, 26, 29, 32, 55
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: George Hill (Early Bird), Oshae Brissett (Full Bird), James Johnson (Non-Bird), Kendall Brown (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Gabe York (Early Bird, two-way)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Brissett ($13 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Hield ($27 million), Theis ($16.7 million), McConnell ($16.7 million), Haliburton ($35.2 million), Nesmith ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Mathurin ($7.2 million), Duarte ($5.9 million), Jackson ($4.4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030
LA Clippers: Give It Another Run?
The LA Clippers have what they believe to be a contending roster, but it hasn't been consistently healthy, especially in the postseason.
Decisions will be coming soon, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard up for extensions (both have player options at $48.8 million for 2024-25). The franchise is deep into the luxury tax and second apron, but only for this coming year if this is the last run with the two star forwards.
Sources say the team hopes to bring back Russell Westbrook at a hometown discount ($3.8 million) for a year, to be paid next summer with Early Bird Rights (like Nicolas Batum and, formerly with the team, Reggie Jackson).
More expendable in trades are Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington. The new rules were very much written with the Clippers in mind, but if team governor Steve Ballmer is OK with the price tag, LA doesn't need to look to dump salary urgently. That becomes more of an issue if it recommits long-term to George and Leonard.
Terance Mann, who is in demand, can be traded at $1.9 million before July before his extension starts at $10.6 million in July—however, all indications thus far suggest the Clippers will keep him,
Projected Team Salary: $213.4 million ($255.7 million repeater tax bill), assuming Eric Gordon is kept and Mason Plumlee is back at $8 million
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: Barring a trade, look for the Clippers to run up the largest team payroll in history at $213.4 million
Roster Count: 10 guaranteed, three non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Jason Preston
SG: Eric Gordon, Norman Powell, BJ Boston Jr.
SF: Paul George, Amir Coffey
PF: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington
C: Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum
Needs: Starting point guard, health
Draft Picks: 30, 48
Spending Exceptions: None
Active Free Agents: Russell Westbrook (Non-Bird), Mason Plumlee (Full Bird), Moussa Diabate (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Xavier Moon (Early Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: Gordon ($20.9 million), Boston ($1.8 mllion), Preston ($1.8 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Plumlee ($13 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): George ($49.2 million, on opt out), Leonard ($49.2 million, on opt out),, Gordon ($29.3 million), Morris ($24 million), Mann ($16.7 million), Boston ($16.4 million), Preston ($16.4 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Hyland ($4.2 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $2.1 million (Reggie Jackson, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030
Los Angeles Lakers: Build Upon Success?
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled over the last couple of seasons after a series of miscues they made right at the trade deadline. Assuming LeBron James returns (none of the sources asked have any expectation he retires), the Lakers probably look to roll back much of the roster that got to the Western Conference Finals.
That likely means matching any offer sheets on restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. D'Angelo Russell is a little harder to peg, given his struggles in the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, but that may just help the Lakers get him back at a lower price.
The team may go after Chris Paul if the Suns waive him. Paul's family never relocated from Los Angeles to Phoenix. If so, given Paul's age and injury history, it's not outrageous to consider the Lakers bringing back both Dennis Schroeder and Russell as well. Reaves could start at small forward with a Russell-Paul backcourt and with Schroder off the bench.
Don't expect Malik Beasley back, but Mo Bamba may fill a need (or be used for a trade later in the year). The team may also bring back Lonnie Walker IV, who emerged in the playoff against the Warriors. The franchise may also extend Anthony Davis in August.
Projected Team Salary: $178.4 million ($49.7 million repeater tax bill) with the TMLE spent and nearly everyone but Beasley back
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: Jarred Vanderbilt has $145,000 in unlikely incentives, and using the TMLE would hard cap the Lakers below the second apron at $178.6 million
Roster Count: Three guaranteed, one team option, three non-/partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Shaquille Harrison
SG: Max Christie, Malik Beasley
SF: Jarred Vanderbilt
PF: LeBron James, Cole Swider
C: Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba
Needs: Commitment from James, contract resolution with several players
Draft Picks: 17, 47
Spending Exceptions: TMLE
Active Free Agents: Aaron Holiday (Non-Bird), Trent Forrest (Non-Bird, two-way)
Team Options: Beasley ($16.5 mllion)
Non-Guaranteed: Bamba ($10.3 million), Vanderbilt ($4.7 million, $300,000 guaranteed), Harrison ($2.4 million)
Two-Way: Swider
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Beasley ($16.3 million, on opt out)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Davis ($49.2 million, on opt out), Beasley ($23.1 million, on opt in), Vanderbilt ($16.4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $2.7 million (Patrick Beverley, expiring 2/9/24), $2.3 million (Damian Jones, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One from 2029-2030
Memphis Grizzlies: Distractions, Bane's Extension to Consider
The Memphis Grizzlies await the NBA's decision on Ja Morant, with a "significant suspension" seemingly likely after he appeared in an Instagram Live video while holding a gun in May. That could undoubtedly impact direction, but assuming a positive resolution eventually, the team is well-positioned for the future.
Memphis may move on from starting small forward Dillon Brooks, so finding a suitable replacement seems a priority with the NTMLE. Word is the team is looking for size on the wing to complement guards Desmond Bane and Morant. Bane is due an extension and is believed to be looking for a sizable raise in at least the high $20 million range.
While the Grizzlies are comfortably below the luxury tax this year, paying Bane with Tyus Jones up for a contract before 2024-25, the budget could creep up quickly. A more significant issue could be roster space, as the team has 14 players under regular contract and three draft picks.
Projected Team Salary: $155 million with the NTMLE, and Xavier Tillman Sr. opted out and re-signed at a $5 million starting salary.
Roster Count: 13 guaranteed, one team option, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, Jacob Gilyard
SG: Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Jake LaRavia
SF: Luke Kennard, David Roddy, Ziaire Williams
PF: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Kenneth Lofton Jr.
C: Steven Adams, Xavier Tillman Sr., Santiago Aldama
Needs: Resolution with Morant and Bane, a starting small forward
Draft Picks: 25, 45, 56
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE, BAE
Active Free Agents: Dillon Brooks (Full Bird), Vince Williams Jr. (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Tillman ($1.9 million)
Two-Way: Gilyard
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Brooks ($13.7 million), Tillman ($13 million, on opt out)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Kennard ($20.7 million), Bane ($35.2 million), Tillman ($16.4 million, on opt in)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Williams ($6.1 million), LaRavia ($3.4 million), Roddy ($2.8 million), Aldama ($4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030; Golden State 2024 (protected)
Miami Heat: Herro an Economic Casualty?
The Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals essentially without Tyler Herro (hand), and while he's still a valued player, the changing economics make his contract stand out as potentially problematic for the team.
Assuming Victor Oladipo (knee) opts into his final year at $9.5 million, the team could get nearly $200 million in payroll if it can get Max Strus and Gabe Vincent to re-sign at a combined $16.5 million (which may not be nearly enough).
Look for Miami to actively look to shed salary, which could mean trading Herro—who could have suitors from a list of teams that typically struggle to sign free agents. Getting out of Oladipo would help, too. Strus and Vincent may earn closer to $12.2 million each (or higher if one of the franchises with cap room wants to add a shooter or tough point guard).
The Heat may want to keep its roster together, but that may be too difficult financially.
Projected Team Salary: $200 million ($109 million tax bill), but $185 million ($54.5 million tax bill) may be more realistic with the team losing both Strus and Vincent without a trade
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: Herro's $2.5 million of unlikely incentives adds to the above ($187.5-$202.5 million)
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, one player option, one non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo
SF: Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson
PF: Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jović
C: Bam Adebayo
Needs: Financial sanity, contract resolution with Strus, Vincent or replacements
Draft Picks: 18
Spending Exceptions: None
Active Free Agents: Kevin Love (Non-Bird), Udonis Haslem (Full Bird), Max Strus (Full Bird), Gabe Vincent (Full Bird), Omer Yurtseven (Full Bird, restricted), Cody Zeller (Non-Bird), Jamal Cain (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Orlando Robinson (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Oladipo ($9.5 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Highsmith ($1.9 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Butler ($55 million), Adebayo ($46.5 million), Lowry ($41.6 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Jović ($2.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $4.7 million (Dewayne Dedmon, expiring 2/7/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030
Milwaukee Bucks: a Crossroads with Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the higher payroll teams in recent years, trying to get back to another title. The long-term priority is ensuring Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay beyond his current contract (player option before the 2025-26 season).
The immediate decision is on Middleton, who has a $40.4 million player option before July. One possibility includes Middleton opting out and re-signing on a lower number initially (perhaps starting below $30 million) but on a long-enough deal to make it worth his while.
That may make re-signing Brook Lopez (perhaps at $15 million starting) less cumbersome with the new apron rules. Jrue Holiday can also extend this offseason, perhaps opting out of his $38.7 million for 2024-25.
If the goal for Milwaukee is to keep the core of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday and Lopez together, now may be the time to try and lock it in at numbers that don't keep the Bucks in financial distress.
If Middleton opts in, the team is over the second apron and has minimal flexibility.
Projected Team Salary: $181.8 million ($64.2 million repeater tax bill), with Lopez back at $15 million and Middleton opted in.
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $186.8 million with Grayson Allen and Holiday's unlikely incentives.
Roster Count: Six guaranteed, two player options, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Lindell Wigginton
SG: Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen
SF: Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Bobby Portis
Needs: Long-term contract planning, Middleton and Lopez back at the right prices
Draft Picks: 58
Spending Exceptions: None
Active Free Agents: Brook Lopez (Full Bird), Jae Crowder (Full), Joe Ingles (Non-Bird), Thansas Antetokounmpo (Full Bird), Wesley Matthews (Early Bird), Goran Dragić (Non-Bird), Meyers Leonard (Non-Bird), AJ Green (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Lindell Wigginton (Early Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Middleton ($40.4 million), Carter ($2.2 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Middleton ($45.5 million, on opt out), Lopez ($16.7 million), Crowder ($10.7 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Giannis Antetokounmpo ($54.5 million), Middleton ($49.2 million, on opt in), Holiday ($51.7 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Beauchamp ($2.7 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030
Minnesota Timberwolves: Roll It Back or Big Changes Coming?
The Minnesota Timberwolves had greater expectations as a franchise when they acquired Rudy Gobert (for multiple future firsts) from the Utah Jazz. That's not to knock Gobert, but Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't healthy all year, and the playoff run was brief.
The team's future may center around younger players Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, both extension-eligible this offseason. If the team intends to pay them, with Gobert and Towns on the books, it will be above the second apron starting in 2024-25.
Does that give the team time to figure it out as is and make the more challenging decisions later? Or will it look to move on from one of its two big men? Minnesota isn't going to get back nearly what it gave to get Gobert. Some around the league think Towns could be the player on the move—with the Rockets or Knicks as feasible destinations.
Projected Team Salary: $166.1 million with $20 million total spent on Naz Reid and another via the NTMLE
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $168.8 million with Reid, the NTMLE partially spent and unlikely incentives (Mike Conley, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin)
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, one team option, three non-/partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Mike Conley, Jordan McLaughlin
SG: Anthony Edwards
SF: Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, Wendell Moore Jr., Josh Minott
PF: Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson
C: Rudy Gobert, Nathan Knight
Needs: Chemistry, health, a long-term solution at point guar
Draft Picks: 53
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE (partial if Reed returns)
Active Free Agents: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Full Bird, restricted), Jaylen Nowell (Full Bird), Nax Reid (Full Bird), Austin Rivers (Non-Bird), Luka Garza (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Matt Ryan (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Knight ($2 million, $380,718 guaranteed on opt in)
Non-Guaranteed: Conley ($24.4 million, $14.3 million guaranteed), Prince ($7.5 million), McLaughlin ($2.3 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Nowell ($13 million), Reid ($13 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Gobert ($54.3 million), Conley ($34.1 million), Edwards ($35.2 million), McDaniels ($35.2 million), McLaughlin ($16.4 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Moore ($2.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $4.4 million (Jarred Vanderbilt, expiring 7/6/23), $3.7 million (D'Angelo Russell, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: None
New Orleans: Sticking Together?
The Pelicans need health, specifically in star Zion Williamson. Long-term, the team has financial issues keeping its core together, but in the short-term, multiple sources say New Orleans won't make significant changes this offseason.
Jaxson Hayes, Garrett Temple and Juancho Hernangomez may not be back as free agents, with the team adding a prospect via the No. 14 pick. New Orleans may bring back Josh Richardson or just rely on emerging players like Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado (while trying to find minutes for Dyson Daniels).
The Pelicans are close to the luxury tax line, and while they can spend the NTMLE under the first apron, the team may choose to stay below the tax instead. That may make the most sense, given the talent already on the roster.
If an ample trade opportunity arises, the Pelicans have picks and flexibility. At some point in the next year or so, CJ McCollum may have to lighten salary concerns—but that decision may not be made through the 2023-24 campaign.
Projected Team Salary: $157.6 million with 14 players and some flexibility to add.
Roster Count: Eight guaranteed, three team options, two non-guaranteed, two two-ways
Projected Depth Chart
PG: CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis Jr.
SG: Herbert Jones, Dyson Daniels, Garrett Temple
SF: Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Dereon Seabron
PF: Zion Williamson, Naji Marshall, EJ Liddell
C: Jonas Valančiūnas, Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez
Needs: Health
Draft Picks: 14
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE
Active Free Agents: Josh Richardson (Full Bird), Jaxson Hayes (Full Bird, restricted)
Team Options: Hernangomez ($2.6 million), Marhsall ($1.9 million), Jones ($1.8 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Temple ($5.4 million), Alvarado ($1.8 million)
Two-Ways: Seabron, Liddell
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Marshall ($13 million, on opt out)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Ingram ($44.3 million), Lewis ($35.2 million), Temple ($16.4 million), Hernangomez ($16.4 million, on opt in), Marshall ($16.4 million, on opt in), Jones ($16.4 million, on opt in), Alvarado ($16.7 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Daniels ($6.1 million), Murphy ($5.2 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030; LA Lakers 2024 or 2025, Milwaukee 2025 (1-4) and 2027
New York Knicks: In Position for Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks have real flexibility heading into the offseason. In addition to all of their own first-round picks, that team has several to offer should a star player become available. New York has been linked to Karl-Anthony Towns, should the Timberwolves decide to move him.
Josh Hart is expected to opt out and re-sign. The team must decide on Derrick Rose's $16 million player option before July. Rose packaged with Evan Fournier ($18.9 million expiring, though he has a team option for 2024-25) could help the Knicks bring back significant salary in trade. Along with draft picks, younger players could be expendable for a lucrative return, like Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin (both extension eligible).
Depending on trades and options and Hart's salary, the Knicks may not have access to their entire NTMLE.
Projected Team Salary: $164.3 million ($3.5 million tax bill) with Hart back at $15 million and $8 million of the NTMLE spent
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: $168.7 million with RJ Barrett and Fournier's unlikely incentives
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, one player option, two team options, three non-/partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Derrick Rose
SG: Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, DaQuan Jeffries
PF: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Roby
C: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims
Needs: One more scorer, resolution with Hart
Draft Picks: None
Spending Exceptions: Partial NTMLE
Active Free Agents: Trevor Keels (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Duane Washington Jr. (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Hart ($13 million, also non-guaranteed until 6/25/23)
Team Options: Rose ($16 million), McBride ($1.8 million, non-guaranteed on opt in)
Non-Guaranteed: Roby ($2.1 million), Jeffries ($2.1 million), Sims ($1.9 million, $600,000 guaranteed)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Randle ($42.4 million, on opt out), Fournier ($26.6 million), Rose ($21.8 million, on opt in), Hart ($18.1 million, on opt in), Toppin ($35.2 million), Quickley ($35.2 million), McBride ($16.4 million, on opt in)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Grimes ($4.3 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030; Washington Wizards 2024 (protected), Dallas 2024 (protected), Detroit 2024 (protected), Milwaukee 2025 (5-30)
Oklahoma City Thunder: On the Rise
The Thunder last made the playoffs in 2020. The rebuild may seem long, but it isn't, and Oklahoma City may be a problem for teams in the Western Conference this coming season.
In addition to the All-NBA play of Shai Gligeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City has several excellent pieces like Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, along with Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren (who missed his rookie campaign with a foot injury). The franchise has a massive haul of future draft capital for trades and may have up to $32.2 million in cap room.
The franchise can spend on veterans, including its own free agent in Dario Šarić or go shopping for others. If a star wants to relocate, the Thunder would be a player if so motivated.
Projected Team Salary: $32 million under the salary cap
Roster Count: 10 guaranteed, one team option, three non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Josh Giddey, Tre Mann
SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Lindy Waters III
SF: Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins
PF: Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokuševski
C: Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Jeremich Robinson-Earl
Note: Depth charts fluctuate from game to game, and players are often multi-positional.
Needs: Health, experience, veteran depth
Draft Picks: 12, 50 (with 37 reportedly to Denver)
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: Dario Šarić (Full Bird), Jared Butler (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Olivier Sarr (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Waters ($1.9 million, non-guaranteed on opt in)
Non-Guaranteed: Joe ($2 million), Robinson-Earl ($1.9 million), Wiggins ($1.8 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Šarić ($9.7 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Pokuševski ($35.2 million), Robinson-Earl ($16.7 million, on opt in), Wiggins ($16.7 million, on opt in)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Holmgren ($10.9 million), Giddey ($8.4 mllion), Dieng ($5 million), Jalen Williams ($4.8 million), Mann ($4.9 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $4.3 million (Darius Bazley, expiring 2/9/24), $4.2 million (Ty Jerome, expiring 2/9/24), $3.5 million (Mike Muscala, expiring 2/9/24)
Note: if the Thunder go under the salary cap, the trade exceptions would be renounced
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030; LA Clippers 2024 and 2026, Houston 2024 (protected), Utah 2024 (protected), Philadelphia 2025 (protected), Houston 2026 (protected), Denver 2027 (protected)
Orlando Magic: Isaac a Key Trade Piece?
The Magic still hold out hope that Jonathan Isaac can be the same guy he was three years ago, but it's rare in the NBA that an oft-injured player like Isaac ever gets back to normal. In the meantime, the franchise has added players to the front court like Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and free agent Mo Wagner.
Per a team source, the Magic have "too many picks" (if that sounds familiar, see the Hornets and Pacers). Waiting for Isaac, and assuming there's a role for him if he is healthy, seems foolhardy.
That's where his contract could become a helpful trade tool for Orlando, with just $7.6 million of his $17.4 million guaranteed (which can be stretched at $1.5 million over five years). The teams hurt most by taxes and aprons may be eager to get Isaac in trade just to shed salary.
Or the Magic can stretch Issac themselves, which could open enough cap room to chase free agents (multiple sources have linked the team to Fred VanVleet of the Raptors).
Other sources say Orlando will keep Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Bol. If so, the franchise can reach about $38 million in cap space by stretching Isaac, which should be more than enough for VanVleet or another veteran free agent. Look for Cole Anthony to be available via trade, as he and Chuma Okeke are extension eligible.
The Magic could be a suitor if the Wizards decide to move on from Bradley Beal. Another free agent to keep an eye out for the Magic is Max Strus.
Projected Team Salary: $38 million under the salary cap, assuming Isaac is stretched
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, three team options, four non-/partially-guaranteed, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Michael Carter-Williams
SG: Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan
SF: Franz Wagner, Kevon Harris
PF: Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Admiral Schofield, Chuma Okeke
C: Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze
Needs: Experience, veteran leadership and roster/pick consolidation
Draft Picks: 6, 11, 36
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: Mo Wagner (Full Bird)
Team Options: Carter-Williams ($3.1 million), Bitadze ($2.1 million), Schofield ($2 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Isaac ($17.4 million, $7.6 million guaranteed), Fultz ($17 million, $2 million guaranteed), Harris ($13 million)
Two-Way: Harris
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Isaac ($24.4 million), Fultz, $23.8 million), Anthony ($35.2 million), Okeke ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Banchero ($12.2 mllion), Suggs ($9.2 million), Wagner ($7 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030; Denver 2025 (protected)
Philadelphia 76ers: Harden Controls Their Fate
The 76ers are beholden to Harden's free agency. He's expected to opt out of his $35.6 million and either re-sign for the max ($46.9 million) or walk to Houston. If he stays, that produces a different set of issues, with the franchise jumping immediately to the second apron (depending on other player options, free agents, etc.).
Should he depart, the team (though be losing one of its best players) gains flexibility, especially with Tyrese Maxey due an extension. The buzz is Maxey is looking for the max (approximately $35.2 million) starting with the 2024-25 season, which is a lot harder to pay when the franchise is also spending $100+ million on Joel Embiid and Harden. From a fiscal point of view, Philadelphia may be better off without Harden.
Assuming the team keeps De'Anthony Melton at $8 million, the 76ers won't have cap room but may be able to build out a roster under the luxury tax. That includes paying players like Jalen McDaniels, Paul Reed Jr. and Georges Niang and using the NTMLE.
Philadelphia can also look to move Tobias Harris, in the final year of his contract at $39,3 million, perhaps taking on a cheaper, long-term salary if they can find a suitor.
Projected Team Salary: At least $178.3 million ($32.9 million tax bill) with Harden back at the max or $161.6 million (just under the tax) with Harden gone, the NTMLE spent and others re-signed
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: Right below the second apron with Harden, over if the team re-signs some of its other free agents
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, two player options, one partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton
SG: James Harden, Danuel House Jr., Jaden Springer
SF: Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz
PF: PJ Tucker
C: Joel Embiid, Montrezl Harrell
Needs: Resolution with Harden and Maxey
Draft Picks: None
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE without Harden, none with
Active Free Agents: Georges Niang (Early Bird), Shake Milton (Full Bird), Jalen McDaniels (Full Bird), Dewayne Dedmon (Non-Bird), Louis King (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Mac McClung (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Harden ($35.6 million), Harrell ($2.8 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Melton ($8 million, $1.5 million guaranteed)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): McDaniels ($11.3 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Harris ($49.2 million), Melton ($16.4 million), Korkmaz ($16.4 million), Maxey ($35.2 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $2.4 million (Matisse Thybulle, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: One from 2030
Phoenix Suns: Is a Trade The Only Path Forward?
The Suns are in a difficult position this offseason. The team went all-in by acquiring Kevin Durant at the deadline but gave up so much in depth and future picks that the team doesn't have a clear path to improve. Younger players like Landry Shamet, Ishmail Wainright and Cameron Payne may not bring enough back in trade—when they, too, would need to be replaced.
Chris Paul is a future hall-of-fame point guard, but his body may not be reliable enough to depend on, and the Suns appear to be headed in a different direction.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>.
But the Suns haven't waived him yet, and he could still be dealt. His trade value lies in his contract's small $15.8 million guarantee that can be stretched over five years. Even if the Suns must guarantee the full $30.8 million to get the most possible in return, that stretch number is just $6.2 million, which could be enough for a team like the Hawks, looking to shed salary immediately to get under the aprons.
Without Paul, the team should have the NTMLE. Paul could even re-sign, but only if he isn't stretched. That would leave just the TMLE for the Suns to add in free agency.
The other answer would be trading one of their core pieces, but with Devin Booker and Durant untouchable, that leaves Deandre Ayton. However, Ayton is the type of center new head coach Frank Vogel tends to favor, so the team is in a quandary.
The path forward may be dedicated to other teams, what they're willing to give up, and at what price.
Projected Team Salary: $179.6 million without any trades ($37.2 million tax bill)
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: The $179.6 million may be conservative, depending on prices to keep Craig, Landale and others.
Roster Count: Four guaranteed, one team option, two partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Chris Paul, Cameron Payne
SG: Landry Shamet, Ishmail Wainright
SF: Devin Booker
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Deandre Ayton
Needs: A long-term Paul replacement, a starting wing and depth
Draft Picks: 52
Spending Exceptions: None
Active Free Agents: Torrey Craig (Early Bird), Darius Bazley (Full Bird, restricted), Bismack Biyombo (Early Bird), Damion Lee (Non-Bird), Josh Okogie (Non-Bird), TJ Warren (Non-Bird), Jock Landale (Early Bird, restricted), Terrence Ross (Non-Bird), Saben Lee (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Ishamil Wainright ($1.9 million, non-guaranteed on opt in)
Non-Guaranteed: Paul ($30.8 million, $15.8 million guaranteed), Payne ($6.5 million, $2 million guaranteed)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Paul ($42 million), Payne ($16.4 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $5 million (Dario Šarić, expiring 2/9/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: None
Portland Trail Blazers: Still Building Around Dame
Fans may want to speculate on Damian Lillard trades, but there's no buzz the Trail Blazers will change direction. Instead, look for Jerami Grant to re-sign and for the team to try and bolster its rotation via trade.
Some had hoped Shaedon Sharpe might shake loose as a trade piece, but Portland seems focused on moving the No. 3 pick with veterans (perhaps Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, etc.) to complement Lillard, Grant and Sharpe. Targets like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors could make sense for the Blazers.
The team has some flexibility with up to $17.5 million in cap space if all free agents and non-guaranteed players depart. Without trade, re-signing Matisse Thybulle and Grant could allow for the NTMLE—though that may mean luxury taxes.
Projected Team Salary: $168.9 million ($10.8 million tax bill) with Grant starting at $25 million, Thybulle at $7 million and the NTMLE spent.
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: The $168.9 million is so close to the first apron, keeping Grant and/or others could limit the team to the TMLE instead.
Roster Count: Six guaranteed, one team option, three non-/partially-guaranted
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson
SG: Anfernee Simons, Jeenathan Williams Jr.
SF: Shaedon Sharpe, Kevin Knox II, Jabari Walker
PF: Nassir Little, Trendon Watford
C: Jusuf Nurkic
Needs: Size, health, front-court depth
Draft Picks: 3, 23, 54
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE if over the cap (but may be limited to TMLE)
Active Free Agents: Jerami Grant (Full Bird), Cam Reddish (Full Bird, restricted), Matisse Thybulle (Full Bird, restricted), Justise Winslow (Early Bird), Drew Eubanks (Non-BIrd), Ibou Badju (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), John Butler Jr. (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Knox ($3 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Watford ($1.8 million), Walker ($1.7 million, $400,000 guaranteed), Williams ($1.7 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Grant ($25.1 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Watford ($16.7 million, on opt in)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Sharpe ($6.6 million), Johnson ($4.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $8.3 million (Gary Payton II, expiring 2/9/24
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: None; three potentially from 2026-2030
Sacramento Kings: Build Upon Playoff Foundation
The Kings finally advanced to the playoffs after a very, very long drought. Now the team should be greedy for more.
With All-Star Domantas Sabonis on a reasonable contract for another season, Sacramento has financial flexibility below the luxury tax. The team's top free agent is Harrison Barnes, who many expect back (perhaps at around $17 million starting salary). Assuming Trey Lyles returns, the franchise will have about $12.2 million and $4.4 million to add in free agency.
Outside of Richaun Holmes, the Kings probably aren't looking to move anyone in trade. Continuity and smaller, smart additions are the way.
Projected Team Salary: $135 million, assuming Barnes is back at $15 million starting salary
Roster Count: Seven guaranteed, one team option, one non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell
SG: Malik Monk
SF: Kevin Huerter, Kessler Edwards
PF: Keegan Murray
C: Domantas Sabonis, Richaun Holmes
Needs: Starting power forward, likely Barnes
Draft Picks: 15, 46
Spending Exceptions: NTMLE, BAE
Active Free Agents: Harrison Barnes (Full Bird), Terence Davis II (FB), Alex Len (Early Bird), Trey Lyles (Early Bird), Chimezie Metu (Full Bird), Matthew Dellavedova (Non-Bird), Keon Ellis (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Neemias Queta (Early Bird, two-way, restricted)
Team Options: Edwards ($1.9 million)
Non-Guaranteed: Dozier ($2.4 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Barnes ($22 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Fox ($46.5 million), Sabonis ($29.5 million), Huerter ($25.2 million), Holmes $19.3 million (on opt in)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Murray ($8.8 million), Mitchell ($6.5 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $4 million (Tyrese Haliburton, expiring 2/8/23)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030; One potentially from 2026
San Antonio Spurs: Time to Spend
Sources say the team has already rebuffed several offers for the No. 1 pick, with Victor Wembanyama as its unquestioned target. But the Spurs have landed the most coveted draft prospect in a very long time.
Now, San Antonio needs to put enough talent around him so he can develop properly.
The new CBA rules won't let the Spurs do what they did last season—staying below the team minimum team salary to acquire other teams' unwanted players by the trade deadline (for draft compensation). Instead, they will need to spend 90 percent of the cap ($120.6 million) before the start of the regular season.
In addition to significant cap space, the Spurs have a long list of draft picks. Devin Vassell is extension eligible. Zach Collins' $7.7 million guarantees the day after the NBA draft.
Projected Team Salary: $60.7 million under the salary cap
Roster Count: Nine guaranteed, one non-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Devonte' Graham
SG: Devin Vassell, Blake Wesley
SF: Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham
PF: Jeremy Sochan, Doug McDermott
C: Zach Collins, Charles Bassey, Khem Birch
Note: Depth charts fluctuate from game to game, and players are often multi-positional.
Needs: Capable veterans across the board to help Wembanyama develop properly
Draft Picks: 1, 33, 44
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: Romeo Langford (Full Bird, restricted), Keita Bates-Diop (Early Bird), Tre Jones (Full Bird, restricted), Gorgui Dieng (Non-Bird), Sandro Mamukelashvilli (Early Bird, restricted), Dominick Barlow (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Julian Champagnie (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Non-Guaranteed: Zach Collins ($7.7 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): McDermott ($19.3 million), Graham ($17.7 million), Collins ($16.4 million), Birch ($16.4 million), Vassell ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Sochan ($5.6 million), Branham ($3.2 million), Wesley ($2.6 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Four from 2024-2030; Toronto Raptors 2024 (protected), Charlotte 2024 (protected), Atlanta 2025 and 2027, Chicago 2025 (protected)
Toronto Raptors: This Is The Offseason Wildcard
The Raptors were difficult to peg before they parted ways with coach Nick Nurse. Other teams aren't sure what to make of the organization until they hire a head coach. Many around the league believed Toronto used February's trade deadline to get a sense of the market to aggressively deal this summer.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Fred VanVleet is opting out of his contract. Gary Trent Jr. can opt into his to either stay (or to enable a trade) or opt out to leave in free agency. Either could be a sign-and-trade option as well.
Toronto needs to decide on the long-term plan with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby heading into their final years (Anunoby has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25).
Competing executives suspect the team may choose to build around Scottie Barnes and its younger talent rather than renew deals with the veteran core. If so, the Raptors have flexibility and a long list of suitors.
Whatever the answer, the team is expected to re-sign center Jakob Poeltl.
Projected Team Salary: $18.6 million under the salary cap after Poeltl re-signed (estimated at $15 million starting salary) without Thaddeus Young, VanVleet and Trent
Roster Count: Eight guaranteed, two player options, two non-/partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn
SG: Gary Trent Jr., Joe Wieskamp
SF: OG Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr.
PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young
C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko
Needs: General direction; resolution on Poeltl, VanVleet, Trent, Siakam and Anunoby
Draft Pick: 13
Spending Exceptions: RMLE under the cap; NTMLE and BAE if over
Active Free Agents: Poeltl (Full Bird), Delano Banton (Early Bird), Will Barton (Non-Bird), Jeff Dowtin (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted), Ron Harper Jr. (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: VanVleet ($22.8 million), Trent ($18.8 million)
Non/Partially-Guaranteed: Young ($8 million, $1 million guaranteed), Wieskamp ($1.9 million)
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): VanVleet ($25.5 million), Poeltl ($9.9 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Siakam ($42.2 million), Van Vleet ($32 million, on opt in), Trent ($26.3 million, on opt in), Anunoby ($30 million, on opt in), Achiuwa ($35.2 million), Flynn ($35.2 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Barnes ($10.1 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: None
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030; One potnetially from 2026-2027
Utah Jazz: Patience = Significant Flexibility
The Jazz have significant flexibility after trading away Gobert and Mitchell last offseason. The team, now built around first-rime All-Star Lauri Markkanen, was in the playoff hunt for most of the season but seemed to pivot away from contention before the trade deadline.
Some decisions are in the hands of players with options, which will determine how much cap room Utah has to work with. Kelly Olynyk could be kept or traded but isn't likely to be waived, with only $3 million of his deal guaranteed.
How much will it take to re-sign Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker? Both may opt out for longer contracts. The Jazz also have a ton of draft picks to offer in trade, though the front office has some time to build a winner "the right way," per people close to the team.
Projected Team Salary: $54.8 million under the salary cap if Rudy Gay, Damian Jones and Horton-Tucker opt in with Clarkson re-signed, starting at $16 million
Roster Count: Five guaranteed, four player options, four non-/partially-guaranteed, one two-way
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker
SG: Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji
SF: Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio
PF: Kelly Olynyk, Rudy Gay, Luka Šamanić
C: Walker Kessler, Damian Jones, Micah Potter, Vernon Carey Jr.
Needs: Point guard, wing depth
Draft Picks: 9, 16, 28
Spending Exceptions: RMLE
Active Free Agents: Udoka Azubuike (Limited Full Bird at $3.9 million), Juan Toscanao-Anderson (Non-Bird), Johnny Juzang (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Clarkson ($14.3 million), Horton-Tucker ($11 million), Gay ($6.5 million), Jones ($2.6 million
Non-/Partially-Guaranteed: Olynyk ($12.2 million, $3 million guaranteed), Dunn ($2.6 million), Šamanić ($2.1 million), Carey ($2 million)
Two-Way: Potter
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Clarkson ($16 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Markkanen ($25.3 million), Clarkrson ($20 million, on opt in), Olynyk ($17.1 million), Horton-Tucker ($16.4 million on opt in), Gay ($16.4 million)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Agbaji ($4.3 million), Kessler ($3 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $9.8 million (Joe Ingles, expiring 2/9/23), $9.6 million (Rudy Gobert, $9.6 million), $6.7 million (Bojan Bogdanović, 9/22/23), $2.7 million (Patrick Beverley, expiring 8/25/23)
Note: if the Jazz go under the salary cap, the trade exceptions would be renounced
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2026-2030; Minnesota 2025, 2027 and 2029 (protected), Cleveland 2025, 2027 and 2029, LA Lakers 2027 (protected)
Washington Wizards: Time To Slide
The Wizards changed directions in hiring Michael Winger as president. Competing executives aren't sure what's next for the franchise.
Beal wasn't previously available and has a no-trade clause, but now other teams wonder if he'll become attainable (some even believe he's attainable before the draft).
Meanwhile, Washington's top two potential free agents are expected to opt out of their contracts. The consensus around the league was they'd be back with the team—but that's been tempered a bit with the shift in leadership.
Would Porzingis take a lower starting salary (perhaps $30 million) on a long-term deal? How much will it take for Kuzma to re-sign? If the pair does return, the Wizards won't have much left to spend.
Winger will need to decide on an extension for Deni Avdija or wait until he's a restricted free agent in 2024. Another player to keep an eye on is Daniel Gafford, whose salary can be dealt at his current $1.9 million (easier for teams to absorb in trade) before his $12.4 million extension officially starts in July—although the Wizards may not move him without a compelling reason.
Projected Team Salary: $161.6 million, with Porzingis and Kuzma back at a combined $56 million for 2023-24.
Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: Up to $166.6 million if the team uses the TMLE with Porzingis and Kuzma at $56 million.
Roster Count: 10 guaranteed, two player option, one partially-guaranteed
Projected Depth Chart
PG: Monte Morris, Delon Wright
SG: Bradley Beal, Johnny Davis, Jordan Goodwin, Quenton Jackson
SF: Deni Advija, Corey Kispert, Anthony Gill, Xavier Cooks
PF: Kyle Kuzma, Isaiah Todd
C: Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford
Needs: Resolution with Porzingis and Kuzma, Point guard, experience, direction
Draft Picks: 8, 42, 57
Spending Exceptions: TMLE with Porzingis and Kuzma; NTMLE without one of the two
Active Free Agents: Kendrick Nunn (Early Bird), Taj Gibson (Non-Bird), Jay Huff (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)
Player Options: Porzingis ($36 million), Kuzma ($13 million)
Partially-Guaranteed: Goodwin ($1.9 million, $300,000 guaranteed)
Two-Way: Jackson
Extension-Eligible Players in June (maximum starting salary): Porzingis ($40.2 million), Kuzma ($15.6 million)
Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Porzingis ($42.2 million, on opt in), Kuzma ($18.2 million, on opt in), Gafford ($20.1 million), Morris ($16.4 million), Avdija ($35.2 million), Todd ($16.4 million, on opt out)
2024-25 Rookie-Scale Options: Kispert ($5.7 million), Davis ($5.3 million)
Notable Trade Exceptions: $6.3 million (Rui Hachimura, expiring 1/23/24)
Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: Two from 2028-2030; One potentially from 2026-2027