Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NBA Team

The Suns are in a difficult position this offseason. The team went all-in by acquiring Kevin Durant at the deadline but gave up so much in depth and future picks that the team doesn't have a clear path to improve. Younger players like Landry Shamet, Ishmail Wainright and Cameron Payne may not bring enough back in trade—when they, too, would need to be replaced.

Chris Paul is a future hall-of-fame point guard, but his body may not be reliable enough to depend on, and the Suns appear to be headed in a different direction.

But the Suns haven't waived him yet, and he could still be dealt. His trade value lies in his contract's small $15.8 million guarantee that can be stretched over five years. Even if the Suns must guarantee the full $30.8 million to get the most possible in return, that stretch number is just $6.2 million, which could be enough for a team like the Hawks, looking to shed salary immediately to get under the aprons.

Without Paul, the team should have the NTMLE. Paul could even re-sign, but only if he isn't stretched. That would leave just the TMLE for the Suns to add in free agency.

The other answer would be trading one of their core pieces, but with Devin Booker and Durant untouchable, that leaves Deandre Ayton. However, Ayton is the type of center new head coach Frank Vogel tends to favor, so the team is in a quandary.

The path forward may be dedicated to other teams, what they're willing to give up, and at what price.

Projected Team Salary: $179.6 million without any trades ($37.2 million tax bill)

Salary Against First ($169 million) and Second ($179.5 million) Aprons: The $179.6 million may be conservative, depending on prices to keep Craig, Landale and others.

Roster Count: Four guaranteed, one team option, two partially-guaranteed

Projected Depth Chart

PG: Chris Paul, Cameron Payne

SG: Landry Shamet, Ishmail Wainright

SF: Devin Booker

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Deandre Ayton

Needs: A long-term Paul replacement, a starting wing and depth

Draft Picks: 52

Spending Exceptions: None

Active Free Agents: Torrey Craig (Early Bird), Darius Bazley (Full Bird, restricted), Bismack Biyombo (Early Bird), Damion Lee (Non-Bird), Josh Okogie (Non-Bird), TJ Warren (Non-Bird), Jock Landale (Early Bird, restricted), Terrence Ross (Non-Bird), Saben Lee (Non-Bird, two-way, restricted)

Team Options: Ishamil Wainright ($1.9 million, non-guaranteed on opt in)

Non-Guaranteed: Paul ($30.8 million, $15.8 million guaranteed), Payne ($6.5 million, $2 million guaranteed)

Extension-Eligible Players (maximum starting salary): Paul ($42 million), Payne ($16.4 million)

Notable Trade Exceptions: $5 million (Dario Šarić, expiring 2/9/24)

Tradable Future First-Round Picks After the Draft: None