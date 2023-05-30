Bob Myers Explains Stepping Down as Warriors President: Can't Give 'Complete Effort'

AP Photo/Janie McCauley

Bob Myers, who stepped down as the Golden State Warriors' president of basketball operations and general manager on Tuesday, told reporters in a press conference that he decided to leave his post after he came to the conclusion that he could no longer give a full effort and engagement for the position.

"The bottom line is this job … requires complete engagement and complete effort, 1,000 percent," Myers told reporters. "If you can't do it, then you shouldn't do it. That's the answer to the question of why. I can't do that to our players, I can't do that to Joe [Lacob]."

Myers joined the organization as an assistant GM in 2011 before being promoted to general manager in 2012. The Warriors won four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) under his oversight.

Myers noted that he grew up a Warriors fan, and he lauded and thanked the team's passionate and faithful fanbase.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news earlier Tuesday, with Myers telling him that "it's just time" for him to step down.

Myers declined ownership offers that would have put him in the upper echelon of the NBA's top-paid executives, per Wojnarowski. His current deal expires in late June.

Myers noted to Wojnarowski that numerous factors played a part in his decision outside of money, a point he reiterated in his press conference.

He also said that he's not sure of his future professional plans, but Wojnarowski noted that Myers would be "one of the most pursued executives in modern North American professional sports history" if he decides to run another team.

Myers, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year, worked as a sports agent for 14 years before joining Golden State. Some of his most notable clients included Brandon Roy and Kendrick Perkins. Myers also played college basketball at UCLA from 1993 to 1997, winning a national championship in 1995.