Miles Bridges Suspended 30 Games by NBA Stemming from 2022 Domestic Violence Arrest

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 total games by the NBA following an investigation into domestic violence allegations:

The league will consider 20 games already served, meaning the forward will serve a 10-game suspension at the start of 2023-24 if he signs a contract.

Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 campaign after failing to sign a contract as a restricted free agent this season.

The 24-year-old's contract expired after the 2021-22 season, and the Hornets extended him a $7.9 million qualifying offer before the 2022-23 campaign. However, both sides agreed to let the offer expire while Bridges' legal situation played out.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 after his girlfriend said he assaulted her in the presence of their two children causing multiple injuries. He initially faced three domestic violence-related charges before pleading no contest to one felony charge in a deal with prosecutors in November.

The 2018 first-round pick was sentenced to three years of probation, which includes weekly drug testing, 100 hours of community service, domestic violence counseling and parenting courses.

If he returns to the Hornets, Bridges should greatly help a team that finished 27-55 last season as 14th in the Eastern Conference. He's coming off a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from deep.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons were reportedly among the teams monitoring his situation in hopes of potentially signing him to a contract, as Shams Charania reported for The Rally.