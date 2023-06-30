Kyle Kuzma, Wizards Agree to New 4-Year, $102M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have agreed to terms on a four-year, $102 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after Kuzma declined his $13 million player option for 2023-24 on June 20 to become a free agent.

Kuzma's return to Washington is somewhat of a surprise with the franchise entering an expected rebuild after it traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in June in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple draft picks. Paul was then flipped to the Golden State Warriors.

However, Kuzma told reporters in April that he would be open to remaining with the Wizards in 2023-24 and beyond.

"It's 100 percent an option. ... I've had a great time here," Kuzma said. "I've developed my game significantly here, and there's good people here. I'd be a fool to say it's not an option for me."

The 27-year-old joined Washington ahead of the 2021-22 season in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and he has significantly elevated his game in the nation's capital.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 66 games while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from deep. He took his scoring game to another level in 2022-23 alongside Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis.

In 64 games last season, Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

Now that he's staying in Washington, Kuzma figures to play a key role in the franchise's future alongside 2023 No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly and Jordan Poole.