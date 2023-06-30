X

NBA

    Kyrie Irving, Mavericks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $126M Contract amid Suns Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 26: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kyrie Irving is reportedly running it back in Texas.

    The point guard and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with a player option in the third season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    He is staying put despite reports he was meeting with the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

    Irving joined the Mavericks after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets following an ill-fated partnership with Kevin Durant and, for a brief period, James Harden. He played 20 games in Dallas, averaging 27 points, six assists and five rebounds in 38.2 minutes per game, shooting 51 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three.

    While there were certainly growing pains as Irving and Luka Dončić learned how to coexist—and the Mavericks hit a rough patch in general down the stretch—the 31-year-old was also the best player the Slovenian ever had as a teammate and seemed to fit in with the overall vibe and culture of the team.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    The Mavs' results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I've only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic's frustration on Irving isn't fair or accurate.

    Jason Gallagher @jga41agher

    The Mavs problems have nothing to do with Kyrie as a player. It's their long term obsession w/ chasing big names rather than building on what they have. It's why they let Nash, Tyson and Jalen walk. It's why they hired a Nike exec as gm. I hope things change.

    So keeping him was the Mavs' top priority this summer. Consider that goal achieved.

    Now the next step will be surrounding Irving and Dončić with a championship-worthy supporting cast. Dallas traded two rotations players—Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie—to bring Irving aboard in the first place, which hurt the team's depth.

    The 2022-23 campaign was ultimately a disappointment. With Irving back, the work begins to ensure the 2023-24 season doesn't follow suit.