Kyrie Irving, Mavericks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $126M Contract amid Suns Rumors

Kyrie Irving is reportedly running it back in Texas.

The point guard and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with a player option in the third season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

He is staying put despite reports he was meeting with the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Irving joined the Mavericks after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets following an ill-fated partnership with Kevin Durant and, for a brief period, James Harden. He played 20 games in Dallas, averaging 27 points, six assists and five rebounds in 38.2 minutes per game, shooting 51 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three.

While there were certainly growing pains as Irving and Luka Dončić learned how to coexist—and the Mavericks hit a rough patch in general down the stretch—the 31-year-old was also the best player the Slovenian ever had as a teammate and seemed to fit in with the overall vibe and culture of the team.

So keeping him was the Mavs' top priority this summer. Consider that goal achieved.

Now the next step will be surrounding Irving and Dončić with a championship-worthy supporting cast. Dallas traded two rotations players—Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie—to bring Irving aboard in the first place, which hurt the team's depth.

The 2022-23 campaign was ultimately a disappointment. With Irving back, the work begins to ensure the 2023-24 season doesn't follow suit.