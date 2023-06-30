Jakob Poeltl, Raptors Agree to New 4-Year, $80M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After being acquired by the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2022-23 season, Jakob Poeltl enjoyed his time with the team so much that he won't be going anywhere this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran center has agreed to re-sign with the Raptors on a four-year, $80 million contract on Friday. He had become a free agent this summer after the three-year deal he signed with the San Antonio Spurs came to an end.

Poeltl is in his second stint with Toronto after the franchise drafted him ninth overall in 2016. He spent the first two years of his career with the Raptors before they traded him to the Spurs as part of the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. The move ended up paying off, as the Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship.

During his four-plus seasons in San Antonio, Poeltl developed into a solid center who can be productive on both ends of the floor.

He was one of the most coveted players at the 2023 trade deadline, and his acquisition helped Toronto clinch a spot in the play-in tournament following a slow start to the year. The season ended for the Raptors when they lost their play-in game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 27-year-old thrived in his second run in Toronto, shooting 65.2 percent from the field and averaging 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26 games.

Retaining the 7'1" big man gives the Raptors an anchor in the paint for years to come. Poeltl will be a key part of a core that Toronto hopes will help bring the franchise back to prominence.