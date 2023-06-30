Draymond Green, Warriors Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $100M Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green reportedly isn't going anywhere.

While his future with the only NBA team he has ever known was thrown somewhat into doubt when he declined his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season to become a free agent, he and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a new deal on Friday, per insider Marc Stein and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

This doesn't come as a significant surprise considering Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported at the time of Green's opt-out that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the team wanted to bring him back.

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN at the time.

That Green even became an unrestricted free agent was a fascinating development given how difficult it is to gauge his true value.

Those arguing he isn't worth a massive deal will point to the fact he is 33 years old, likely on the back portion of his prime and hasn't averaged double-digit scoring numbers since 2017-18. His career averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game also don't exactly scream franchise-altering addition, and his shooting has become a concern over the years.

Yet it isn't difficult to argue the Michigan State product's impact goes well beyond the numbers, especially from Golden State's perspective.

He went from a second-round pick in 2012 to a pillar of four different championship teams. The Warriors do not win all those titles without Green's presence as one of the best defenders in the league, and he has a Defensive Player of the Year and eight All-Defensive selections on his resume as proof of his value on that end of the floor.

Throw in his undeniable chemistry with Stephen Curry and his ability to match up with much bigger players in Golden State's small-ball lineups, and it comes as no surprise the team wanted him back.

Still, Andrews noted that "Green struggled to fully regain the trust of his teammates" this past season after he punched Jordan Poole at training camp. He even admitted himself that it affected his leadership at times as the Warriors fell short of their championship goals and ultimately lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State notably traded Poole to the Washington Wizards this offseason as part of the deal that brought in Chris Paul.

Whether Green can reestablish himself as the heart and soul of the team on a new deal remains to be seen, but his track record of success suggests the Warriors will need him on the floor if they are going to win a fifth championship with the Curry, Klay Thompson and Green core in place.