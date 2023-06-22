Report: Chris Paul Traded to Warriors; Wizards Get Jordan Poole, Draft Picks

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Golden State Warriors agreed on Thursday to acquire All-Star guard Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and draft capital, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here are the full trade details, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

Warriors get: Chris Paul

Wizards get: Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, 2030 protected first-round pick and 2027 second-round pick

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Golden State doesn't plan on waiving Paul. Rather, the team will attempt to make a championship run with the veteran.

Washington had been working the phones to find a taker for Paul's $30.8 million contract after acquiring the future Hall of Famer as part of a deal sending Bradley Beal to Phoenix.

While Paul is clearly not the same player he was during his prime—or even two years ago—he's still an effective contributor. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last season before being injured in Phoenix's second-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns considered waiving Paul before the Beal trade fell into their lap, choosing to go all-in on a core of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Washington sent Beal to Phoenix at a significant discount as the team embarks on a rebuild, so Paul was never considered a long-term option there.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have been among the teams oft-mentioned as potential Paul suitors. Paul has played for five NBA teams over the course of his career.

Phoenix was his best overall situation as an NBA player, as he's seemingly matured from past tensions with co-stars Blake Griffin and James Harden.

"It's hard, probably, to play with me, to be my teammate, because a lot of times I have a one-track mind and that is to compete," Paul told Ryan Clark on The Pivot. "And if you not on that same energy, then it's going to be hard. It's gonna be hard for us to get along."

At 38, Paul will have to contend with being more of a role player than a superstar. But as he continues his quest for a first ring, it's fair to expect he'll be fine with any role as long as it comes in a winning situation.