Celtics Rumors: Kristaps Porziņģis Agrees to 2-Year, $60M Contract Post-Wizards Trade

After being acquired in an offseason trade by the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porziņģis has agreed to a new contract with the team.

Per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Porziņģis will sign a two-year extension worth approximately $60 million.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 22 the Celtics were acquiring Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal that also included the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics sent Marcus Smart to Memphis, with Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala shipped away to Washington.

Porziņģis opted in to his $36 million salary for the 2023-24 season to facilitate the deal. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the 27-year-old could sign a new contract worth $77 million over two years with the Celtics starting on July 6.

The Celtics' addition of Porziņģis came after they had a difficult time finding consistency during the playoffs.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Celtics went 38-2 when they shot at least 40 percent from three-point range during the 2022-23 season. They were only 30-32 when they didn't.

Jayson Tatum only made 32.3 percent of his attempts behind the arc during the postseason, including going a combined 2-of-18 in the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Bontemps also noted the Celtics' defensive efficiency in the playoffs was 10th out of 16 teams, compared to second during the regular season.

Porziņģis isn't likely to provide much of an impact on the defensive end of the floor, though he's gotten better as a rim-protecting big as long as he doesn't have to move around a lot.

Where the Celtics will likely feel Porziņģis' impact the most is on offense. He's averaged at least 20.0 points per game in each of the past five seasons and shot 38.5 percent from three-point range last season.

As long as Porziņģis stays healthy, he's got the potential to be a key player for a Celtics team trying to get over the hump in the playoffs after a disappointing loss to the Heat.