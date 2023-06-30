Draymond Green's Value Questioned by NBA Twitter After $100 Million Warriors Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Money Green is staying in the Bay.

Keeping the Golden State Warriors' core intact was the highest priority for the organization and they took care of business quickly, re-signing four-time champion Draymond Green to a four-year $100 million deal on Friday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, kicking off free agency in style.

A few weeks ago Green declined his $27.6 million player option and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. But it was expected that he'd always return to the franchise that he's called home for the past 11 years.

And on top of that he is coming back on a bit of a discount, although the team is still in the luxury tax.

Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get another opportunity to run it back and try to become one of the truly legendary cores in NBA history by possibly winning a fifth title.

And Green has arguably been the heart and soul of all the great Warriors' teams, being arguably the best defender of this generation while also playing a key role on the offensive end of the floor as well, although it doesn't always pop up in the stat sheet.

The 33-year-old will now be a part of the franchise's long-term plans and he looks set to be a Golden State lifer.

Warriors' fans were excited about keeping their guy in house.

However, as always, there were a few detractors out there that think the Warriors may have overpaid for Green, who had his fair share of struggles last season as Golden State underachieved after winning the title in 2022.

Considering that he could have probably cashed out for even more money with another organization, it actually seems like pretty good business from both parties despite some of the criticism.

What's the most important thing to come out of this deal is that the Warriors managed to keep Curry happy.

Curry, a two-time MVP who still seems to be in the prime of his career, has been adamant about keeping this core together and having the opportunity to chase another title with them.

And in a league where continuity is so tough to come by, Golden State have once again locked down one of the most reliable and loyal stars in the entire NBA.