    Draymond Green's Value Questioned by NBA Twitter After $100 Million Warriors Contract

    Francisco RosaJune 30, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Money Green is staying in the Bay.

    Keeping the Golden State Warriors' core intact was the highest priority for the organization and they took care of business quickly, re-signing four-time champion Draymond Green to a four-year $100 million deal on Friday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, kicking off free agency in style.

    A few weeks ago Green declined his $27.6 million player option and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. But it was expected that he'd always return to the franchise that he's called home for the past 11 years.

    And on top of that he is coming back on a bit of a discount, although the team is still in the luxury tax.

    Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get another opportunity to run it back and try to become one of the truly legendary cores in NBA history by possibly winning a fifth title.

    And Green has arguably been the heart and soul of all the great Warriors' teams, being arguably the best defender of this generation while also playing a key role on the offensive end of the floor as well, although it doesn't always pop up in the stat sheet.

    The 33-year-old will now be a part of the franchise's long-term plans and he looks set to be a Golden State lifer.

    Warriors' fans were excited about keeping their guy in house.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.

    Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

    Amazing! Draymond is worth every penny and countless more pennies. Warriors fans should be ecstatic and should celebrate this incredible news all weekend and into the 4th of July! <a href="https://t.co/FiAL3yagTD">https://t.co/FiAL3yagTD</a>

    Tow Geakz E @SupaE2009

    Thank God the Warriors didn't overpay Draymond

    dan 🐺 @glodvnny

    Draymond a warrior for life lol <a href="https://t.co/oH36Jtur5c">https://t.co/oH36Jtur5c</a>

    State Of Champion's @TManimals

    Draymond Green signs 4-Year/$100 Million deal with the Warriors. Discount

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Draymond walking back into the Warriors facility <a href="https://t.co/nhFy2N0CUw">pic.twitter.com/nhFy2N0CUw</a>

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Draymond Green/GSW: 4/100 (PO in Y4)<br><br>Proved he can still defend at an All-Defense level. Half-court playmaking remains important, showcased improved aggression as short-roll threat. Valuable screener. Shooting remains a concern.<br><br>Grade: B+

    Giovanni Rosello @LuckyGio2

    Draymond Green in the Warriors locker room after getting Poole out and getting 100 million 😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/Iy7IYDsMfJ">pic.twitter.com/Iy7IYDsMfJ</a>

    Trey @TA1297

    Draymond knocked his teammate out, got that teammate traded, and walking away with a $100M new deal. We've never seen anybody this bulletproof before.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Warriors fans after seeing "Draymond Green resigns" notification 2 minutes into NBA Free Agency<a href="https://t.co/CGGaK7oWKu">pic.twitter.com/CGGaK7oWKu</a>

    However, as always, there were a few detractors out there that think the Warriors may have overpaid for Green, who had his fair share of struggles last season as Golden State underachieved after winning the title in 2022.

    Considering that he could have probably cashed out for even more money with another organization, it actually seems like pretty good business from both parties despite some of the criticism.

    JDJ @JayFresh704

    Wasnt nobody else BUT the Warriors gonna give Draymond a 100 MILL.....<br><br>But get paid bro. Salute.

    J.G. Wentworth @handy_milonakis

    Giving Draymond 100 mil at this point in his career is irresponsible as an organization

    💬 @brnccht

    25 million real American dollars for Draymond green is insanity

    Dylan @dy1antweets

    Draymond got way overpaid right?

    Ace @AlvinTIII

    Draymond did it again smh!!! Overrated and overpaid!!!

    Lamar F. Milligan @L_Train15

    Nba y'all petty, you really think Kyle Kuzma is only worth 2 million more than an aging Draymond Green? 😂😂😂Which player is underpaid and which one is overpaid? 🤔

    Slattway 🐍 @itsdaslatt

    No way the warriors just overpaid to keep draymond 🤦🏽‍♂️🤔🤔🤔

    Him Duncan🔑 @KingKe3_

    Draymond is overpaid idc what anybody says

    Tim Dunkman @TimDunkman

    People who think Draymond got overpaid are going to be surprised by some of the other contracts to be announced

    What's the most important thing to come out of this deal is that the Warriors managed to keep Curry happy.

    Curry, a two-time MVP who still seems to be in the prime of his career, has been adamant about keeping this core together and having the opportunity to chase another title with them.

    And in a league where continuity is so tough to come by, Golden State have once again locked down one of the most reliable and loyal stars in the entire NBA.