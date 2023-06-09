Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry Wants Core to Stay Together at Least 1 More Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

To no one's surprise, Stephen Curry wants to run it back.

Following the Warriors' second-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks ago, there's been plenty of speculation regarding whether the Warriors will break up their core group.

Even alongside aging stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Curry still wants to stick with the guys he's won four titles with for at least one more season, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

"I think the most likely scenario is that the Warriors keep most of this together for at least one more season," Kawakami wrote in a mailbag piece. "That's what Curry wants. His opinion sort of matters."

This offseason will be pivotal for the Warriors, as long-time general manager Bob Myers stepped down from his post after more than a decade with the organization.

Vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. looks like the favorite to take over for Myers, but whoever it is will have plenty of hard decisions to make to elevate this team back to a championship-caliber squad.

Green has a player option, which many people expect him to decline in search of a long-term deal at age 33. Thompson, who's also 33, is coming off a rough stretch during the Warriors' postseason run and is set to become a free agent after next season.

But in the end, that core still deserves an opportunity to make at least one more run at a championship while Curry is still in his prime. They've been one of the best trios the league has ever seen.

And as Kawakami wrote, what Curry wants, he should probably get.

Even at age 35, the greatest shooter of all time looks just as good as—if not better than—the player who won back-to-back MVPs in 2015 and 2016, the second of which was unanimous.

He's coming off a season in which he averaged 29.4 points per game—the third-highest mark of his career—6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists to go with 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.

So, any franchise that has Curry is a win-now team and should look to keep him as happy as possible.

That doesn't mean that there isn't going to be any changes, however. Even coach Steve Kerr admitted they missed the mark in 2023.

So, if anyone gets moved, it'd likely be one of the organization's younger pieces such as Jonathan Kuminga, who has already been drawing some trade interest, per ESPN's Zach Lowe, or Jordan Poole, who has had some friction with the older guard—namely Green, who punched him ahead of this season.

That old guard looks like it could be here to stay for at least another season, though.