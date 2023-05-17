Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Drawing 'Strong Level of Interest' Around NBA

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If the Golden State Warriors want to improve around their nucleus of veteran players this offseason, Jonathan Kuminga might be their most valuable trade chip because of his age and upside.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, Kuminga is drawing a "strong level of interest" around the league if the Warriors decide to shop him.

The Warriors have a lot of big decisions to make in the aftermath of their second-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Contracts for Draymond Green and general manager Bob Myers are the most pressing issues facing the organization.

Green has a $27.6 million player option for next season, though Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported last week the Warriors intend to discuss a multiyear extension with the four-time All-Star.

Charania and Slater also noted Myers is expected to take some time before deciding on his future. His current contract is set to expire on June 30.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Klay Thompson has a $43 million expiring salary next season that could be attractive to teams but there's still "strong internal support" for the 33-year-old.

Kuminga is still trying to fully break through in the Warriors' rotation, though he did show some potential this season. The 20-year-old averaged 9.9 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting (37.0 percent from three-point range) in 67 games during the regular season.

Head coach Steve Kerr opted not to use Kuminga for extended periods of time in the postseason. He only played more than 10 minutes in one playoff game.

Kuminga is attempting to boost his value around the league by participating in several "NBA open runs" this summer, per Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

The Warriors used the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft to select Kuminga. They already gave up on the two-track plan at midseason when they traded James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Feb. 9.

Outside of shopping someone like Thompson or a sign-and-trade deal involving Green, Kuminga is the last big trade chip Golden State has to play.