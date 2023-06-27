X

    Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers, Blazers 'Briefly' Discussed Scoot Henderson Deal

    Adam WellsJune 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 19: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 19, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers appear inclined to bet on Scoot Henderson's long-term potential rather than dangle him in serious trade talks.

    Per GQ's Howard Beck, the Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers "briefly" discussed a swap of Henderson for Paul George.

    "If they really were set on giving up Scoot, they could have gotten a really good return," said one Western Conference executive. "I just don't think they were committed enough to do it."

    George's name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason, though there's no indication the Clippers are actively seeking to move on from the eight-time All-Star.

    "They're not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot, and they do have, I think, a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone," Beck said on the June 23 episode of the FnA podcast with Kevin Figgers and Adam Auslund.

    Beck noted in his article the Clippers "now seem intent on keeping" George after gauging his trade market.

    The Blazers' situation is complicated because of the uncertainty around Damian Lillard, though it seems like both parties are willing to stay together for the time being.

    General manager Joe Cronin released a statement expressing optimism about building around Lillard after meeting with the seven-time All-Star and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, on Monday night.

    Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers, Blazers 'Briefly' Discussed Scoot Henderson Deal
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: "I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame."

    While there was plenty of speculation leading up to the draft about the Blazers potentially trading the No. 3 overall pick for a proven veteran who could help them contend next season, Cronin opted not to go in that direction.

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Henderson as the second-best prospect in this year's class.

    "Henderson projects as a lead guard with the ability to create advantages using explosiveness and ball-handling, and then capitalize with playmaking ability, tough finishes, floaters and pull-ups," Wasserman wrote about the 19-year-old point guard.

    The Blazers could always change their mind about trading Henderson if the right deal comes along, but it seems like it would be in their best interest to see what he has to offer.