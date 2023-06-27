Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers, Blazers 'Briefly' Discussed Scoot Henderson Deal

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers appear inclined to bet on Scoot Henderson's long-term potential rather than dangle him in serious trade talks.

Per GQ's Howard Beck, the Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers "briefly" discussed a swap of Henderson for Paul George.

"If they really were set on giving up Scoot, they could have gotten a really good return," said one Western Conference executive. "I just don't think they were committed enough to do it."

George's name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason, though there's no indication the Clippers are actively seeking to move on from the eight-time All-Star.

"They're not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot, and they do have, I think, a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone," Beck said on the June 23 episode of the FnA podcast with Kevin Figgers and Adam Auslund.

Beck noted in his article the Clippers "now seem intent on keeping" George after gauging his trade market.

The Blazers' situation is complicated because of the uncertainty around Damian Lillard, though it seems like both parties are willing to stay together for the time being.

General manager Joe Cronin released a statement expressing optimism about building around Lillard after meeting with the seven-time All-Star and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, on Monday night.

While there was plenty of speculation leading up to the draft about the Blazers potentially trading the No. 3 overall pick for a proven veteran who could help them contend next season, Cronin opted not to go in that direction.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Henderson as the second-best prospect in this year's class.

"Henderson projects as a lead guard with the ability to create advantages using explosiveness and ball-handling, and then capitalize with playmaking ability, tough finishes, floaters and pull-ups," Wasserman wrote about the 19-year-old point guard.

The Blazers could always change their mind about trading Henderson if the right deal comes along, but it seems like it would be in their best interest to see what he has to offer.