    Woj: Blazers 'Willing' to Trade No. 3 NBA Draft Pick for 'Pretty Elite Player'

    Adam WellsMay 26, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 02: Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin stands courtside prior to a game between the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons at Moda Center on January 02, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Any teams interested in acquiring the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft from the Portland Trail Blazers can expect to pay a steep price.

    On the latest episode of The Woj Pod (starts at 12:10 mark), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said he believes the Blazers could be "willing" to trade their top pick in a deal that nets them a "pretty elite player."

