Quarterback Battles That Will Have the Biggest Impact on the 2023 CFB Season

Justin Ford/Getty Images

When we finalize the story of any college football season, the most important characters are generally a few quarterbacks.

Last year, Georgia won a second championship in a row as Stetson Bennett morphed into a dynamic starter. TCU, thanks to Max Duggan, ascended to become a surprise national runner-up. Michigan watched J.J. McCarthy overtake Cade McNamara and guide the Wolverines to another Big Ten crown and back to the College Football Playoff.

While many programs have a QB in place for 2023, several key teams are still working through a competition to pick a starter.

The list focuses on six programs that carry high preseason expectations for the upcoming season.