NHL Awards 2023 Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

The NHL crowned the Vegas Golden Knights as the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, but the league also took the time to salute some of the best players in the world on Monday night in Nashville for their accomplishments during the 2022-23 campaign with the NHL Awards.

Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid was the big winner, taking home the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the player viewed to be the most valuable to his team.

Here's a look at the winners from this year's awards show.

NHL Award Show Results

Calder Memorial Trophy: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Vezina Trophy: Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

James Norris Memorial Trophy: Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Hart Memorial Trophy: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames Jack Adams Award: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

There's no question McDavid is the best player in the NHL, and he continues to amaze as his career in the league continues.

The 26-year-old had the best season of his career in 2022-23, notching 64 goals and 89 assists for 153 points in 82 games. This is the third straight year he has led the league in scoring and he is also the fifth player in history to lead the league in goals, assists and points, joining Phil Esposito, Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe and Howie Morenz.

Unfortunately for McDavid, the Oilers suffered another early postseason exit with a second-round loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. That said, Edmonton needs to find a way to capitalize on every moment it has with the 2015 No. 1 overall pick.

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie after notching 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games played. He beat out Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner and Buffalo defenseman Owen Power for the honor.

Beniers dominated the voting, earning 160 first-place votes.

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark also took home the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old backstopped the Bruins to an NHL-best 65-12-5 record. Boston set league records in wins and points (135) as Ullmark went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

Ullmark also dominated the voting for the Vezina with 22 first-place votes. He beat out New York Islanders goaltender Igor Shesterkin and Winnipeg Jets veteran Connor Hellebuyck for the honor.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson took home the James Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL. He beat out New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the honor.

Karlsson is now a three-time winner of the Norris Trophy. He put together the best statistical season of his career in 2022-23, notching 25 goals and 76 assists for 101 points in 82 games, and became the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to tally 100 points in a season.

The Norris voting was closer than some of the other awards, though Karlsson ran away with 123 first-place votes.

With the NHL Awards now complete, the league will shift its focus to the 2023 draft, which begins Wednesday night with the first round. Canadian forward Connor Bedard is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, which is held by the Chicago Blackhawks.