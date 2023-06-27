Sharks' Erik Karlsson Wins 2022-23 NHL Norris Trophy; 3rd Time Winning Award

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman

Karlsson beat out New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the honor.

The 33-year-old, who was a finalist for the award for the fifth time in his career, is now a three-time winner of the trophy, having also won it in 2012 and 2015 as a member of the Ottawa Senators.

Karlsson put together the best statistical season of his career in 2022-23, tallying 25 goals and 76 assists for 101 points in 82 games. He became just the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record 100 points in a season and the first since Brian Leetch did so with the Rangers in 1991-92.

While the Swede had an unforgettable year individually, the Sharks were a disappointment, finishing seventh in the Pacific Division with a 22-44-16 record.

With San Jose's inability to truly be a Stanley Cup contender, Karlsson is now being included in trade rumors this summer. However, his contract will be difficult to move as he is locked up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary worth $11.5 million.

Regardless if Karlsson is moved, he's expected to put together another big season in 2023-24.