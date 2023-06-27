X

    Sharks' Erik Karlsson Wins 2022-23 NHL Norris Trophy; 3rd Time Winning Award

    Erin WalshJune 27, 2023

    SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 8: Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on April 8, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

    San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman

    Karlsson beat out New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the honor.

    The 33-year-old, who was a finalist for the award for the fifth time in his career, is now a three-time winner of the trophy, having also won it in 2012 and 2015 as a member of the Ottawa Senators.

    Karlsson put together the best statistical season of his career in 2022-23, tallying 25 goals and 76 assists for 101 points in 82 games. He became just the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record 100 points in a season and the first since Brian Leetch did so with the Rangers in 1991-92.

    While the Swede had an unforgettable year individually, the Sharks were a disappointment, finishing seventh in the Pacific Division with a 22-44-16 record.

    With San Jose's inability to truly be a Stanley Cup contender, Karlsson is now being included in trade rumors this summer. However, his contract will be difficult to move as he is locked up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary worth $11.5 million.

    Regardless if Karlsson is moved, he's expected to put together another big season in 2023-24.

