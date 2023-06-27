Penguins' Kris Letang Wins 2022-23 NHL Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang won the 2022-23 Bill Masterton Trophy, which is given to the player who "to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

The award is under the purview of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, which has presented the trophy since 1968.

It is named after Minnesota North Stars center Bill Masterton, who passed away from injuries suffered during a game on Jan. 13, 1968. NHL.com described him as a player who "exhibited, to a high degree, the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

The PHWA chose finalists for each of the league's 32 teams before paring that list down to three: Letang, Arizona Coyotes ring wing Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock.

Keller was one of the three finalists after orchestrating an amazing comeback to the ice this season.

The 24-year-old suffered a fractured femur on March 30, 2022 against the San Jose Sharks, but he returned to the ice in time for this season and registered 37 goals, 49 assists and 86 points. He also earned All-Star honors for a third time.

This has been an incredibly difficult season for Letang, who suffered a stroke for the second time in his career on Nov. 28, 2022. He only sat for five games before returning on December 10. However, he suffered a lower body injury at the end of the month that sidelined him again.

The 36-year-old then learned that his father, Claude Fouquet, died in Montreal. He took a leave of absence in January and returned to the lineup on the 24th, when he posted two goals and two assists in a 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

Letang finished the season as the Pens' leader in ice time per game (24:51) while registering 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 points in 64 games.

Stalock played just one game over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons after being diagnosed with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) after testing positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.

"Stalock said he met with at least five different cardiologists, then discussed with his family, agent, main cardiologist in Minnesota and his electro-physician to discuss the next steps and whether he could continue playing hockey," Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago wrote.

However, the 35-year-old returned to the ice with the Blackhawks in Oct. 2022. This season wasn't an easy one for him by any means, though, as he missed 20 games after suffering from concussion symptoms.

Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times, "Stalock struggled with recurring setbacks in November that sometimes left him unable to get off his couch."

He missed more time with an illness and even more games after suffering from oculomotor dysfunction.

Stalock returned on Feb. 28 and then played 12 of the team's final 20 games en route to 27 appearances for the season.

All three candidates have overcome serious adversity to even take the ice again, and all were well-deserving of this award. In the end, Letang took home the honor, following up Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price's victory last year.