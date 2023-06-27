Bruins' Linus Ullmark Wins 2022-23 NHL Vezina Trophy After Boston's Historic Season

AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender.

The 29-year-old beat out New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin and Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck for the honor.

Ullmark and teammate Jeremy Swayman were also named the recipients of the William M. Jennings Trophy as the best goaltending tandem in the league during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ullmark backstopped the Bruins to the best regular season in NHL history. In 49 games, he posted a 40-6-1 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage, in addition to two shutouts.

The Swede led the NHL in wins, goals-against average and save percentage, becoming the first netminder since Montreal Canadiens veteran Carey Price in 2014-15 to lead the league in each category.

It was a significant turnaround from his first season in Boston in 2021-22, in which he went 26-10-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 41 games.

The Bruins finished the 2022-23 season with an NHL-best 65-12-5 record and 135 points before suffering an epic collapse in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

Boston's 65 wins and 135 points are both league records.

Ullmark spent the first six years of his career with the Buffalo Sabres before signing with the Bruins as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season. This is his first Vezina Trophy nomination and first award victory.

He is the fourth Bruins goaltender to win the Vezina Trophy and the first since Tuukka Rask in 2013-14. Tim Thomas (2008-09, 2010-11) and Pete Peeters (1982-83) also won the trophy.