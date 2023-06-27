Kraken's Matty Beniers Wins 2022-23 NHL Calder Memorial Trophy

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Seattle Kraken star Matty Beniers has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Calder Trophy, which is given annually to the most outstanding rookie in the NHL.

Beniers beat out Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner for the honor.

The Kraken selected Beniers second overall in the 2021 draft.

The 20-year-old appeared in 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign after his season with the Michigan Wolverines ended, and he made an immediate impact in the Kraken offense with three goals and six assists for nine points.

The 2022-23 campaign was Beniers' first full NHL season, and he did not disappoint. He had 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games. He led all rookies in points and plus-minus rating (plus-14).

Additionally, Beniers finished tied for first with Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston in goals and finished second in assists. He also tallied 10 power-play points and four game-winning goals.

His big season helped the Kraken finish fourth in the Pacific Division during the 2022-23 campaign with a 46-28-8 record and clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Beniers will continue to be an impact player for Seattle for years to come, and his Calder Trophy win is only the beginning of what should be a tremendous career.