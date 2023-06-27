Oilers' Connor McDavid Wins 2022-23 NHL Hart Trophy; 3rd Time Winning Award

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Hart Trophy, which is given annually to the player who is deemed to be the most valuable to his team.

McDavid, a five-time finalist for the Hart Trophy, beat out Boston Bruins forward David Pastrňák and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk for the honor.

The 26-year-old continues to shatter expectations as the NHL's best player. During the 2022-23 campaign, he set career highs in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153) while skating in all 82 regular-season games for the Oilers.

The past season marked the third straight year McDavid led the NHL in scoring, and he also became the fifth player in history to lead the league in goals, assists and points, joining Phil Esposito, Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe and Howie Morenz.

With the Ontario native leading the way, Edmonton went on to finish second in the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record and 109 points, just two points back of the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid previously won the Hart Trophy in 2020-21 after tallying 33 goals and 72 assists for 105 points in 56 games, which helped lead Edmonton to a 35-19-2 record during the pandemic-shortened season.

The 2015 No. 1 overall pick also took home the award in 2016-17 after having 30 goals and 70 assists for 100 points in 82 games. The Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division that year with a 47-26-9 record.

McDavid is now the third Oilers player to win the award in the past four seasons. Leon Draisaitl claimed the trophy in 2019-20.

With another Hart Trophy under his belt, McDavid's $12.5 million annual cap hit is looking like a steal for the Oilers.

That said, Edmonton is still searching for its first Stanley Cup since 1988, and it needs to capitalize on the opportunity while McDavid is still on the roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews won the trophy last season.