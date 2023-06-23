MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Could Take on Bad Contracts to Acquire 'Desirable Pitcher'

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

It appears that the New York Mets are willing to add money to the books if it means adding a quality reliever.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported that the team is looking to add to its bullpen but is unwilling to part with any top prospects. As a result of this, the Mets are willing to pick up a costly contract if it means adding a quality arm.

Martino reported that the projected sellers want players and not just to shed contracts, but the Mets are hopeful that will change as the season gets closer to the August 1 trade deadline.

Martino mentioned the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals as potential trade partners, with contracts like Stephen Strasburg, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Steven Matz and Salvador Perez as potential contracts to take on.

He also wrote that the team would not necessarily utilize the players with bad contracts, rather they could designate the players for assignments and swallow the money.

The Mets are currently 34-40 and in fourth place in the NL East. This comes after a breakout 2022 campaign that saw the team win 101 games and make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

One notable exclusion from last year's team is star closer Edwin Díaz, who signed a five-year, $102-million dollar contract with the club following the season before suffering a knee injury in March during the World Baseball Classic. While he has expressed optimism about returning in 2023, he is hardly a guarantee to return.

The Mets staff has struggled without Díaz, holding a 4.68 ERA which is the fifth-worst mark in MLB. The team already has the highest payroll in baseball, but it appears adding to that is worth the trouble of addressing the key problem.