Mets' Edwin Díaz Says He Believes He Can Return During 2023 Season After Knee Injury

Al Bello/Getty Images

After suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during the World Baseball Classic last month, New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz is optimistic about his recovery.

On Wednesday, Díaz told reporters that he believes there's a chance he will be able to return to the mound during the 2023 season.

"If everything goes well, I think I can be back sooner than that eight months," he said.

Díaz is in the early stages of his rehab process and working on strengthening the knee. He's still walking on crutches, so it will be a while before he's ready to run full speed and pitch.

While he's away from the mound, he's reportedly focused on resistance exercises to keep his throwing arm strong. The 29-year-old is trying to stay positive, but he's aware that his recovery might keep him out for the entire 2023 season.

"Everything is going in the right direction right now … and the doctors say I'm doing great," Díaz said. "So I'm really happy. The recovery is eight months. Some people do it before. Some people do it after. As of right now, I'm just looking forward to getting my knee better and trying to come as soon as possible."

With Díaz unavailable, the Mets have turned to veteran reliever David Robertson as their primary closer. Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley are also options to pitch in the ninth inning, but none of them compare to New York's sidelined All-Star.

Díaz put forth an excellent season in 2022 with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. The Mets hope he will be in top form when he returns to the mound.