The Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster in 2023

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells

Telling Stat: From a 1.14 WHIP to a 0.89 WHIP

We'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge how surprisingly good Austin Hays, Ryan O'Hearn and Kyle Bradish have been for a generally surprising Orioles team, but Wells' transformation really is something else. He leads the league in walks and hits per inning pitched, which mostly traces back to the best four-seamer among O's pitchers not named Félix Bautista.

Boston Red Sox: CF Jarren Duran

Telling Stat: From a .645 OPS to a .791 OPS

The defining image of Duran from last season was him turning into Richie Tenenbaum on an inside-the-park grand slam. Suffice it to say he's coming off a tad better in 2023, wherein he's graced the Red Sox with ample doubles (21) and stolen bases (14) while playing more confident defense. Once an outcast, he now looks like key cog in Boston's future.

New York Yankees: OF Jake Bauers

Telling Stat: From 0 G to 44 G

Last year was the second out of the last three that Bauers didn't get into any major league games, so it's significant enough that he's seen as much action as he has this year. That he's been 12 percent better than the average hitter is a nice bonus, and the dramatic increase in his hard-hit rate means there's at least one data point to back it up.

Tampa Bay Rays: 1B/OF Luke Raley

Telling Stat: From a .279 SLG to a .571 OPS

You can't go two feet in the Rays clubhouse without bumping into a dude who's having a career year, but Raley's takes the cake as the most encouraging breakthrough. He slugged in the .200-.300 range in both of his first two chances in the majors. Now he's more dangerous upon contact than any hitter this side of Aaron Judge.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Tim Mayza

Telling Stat: From a 1.3 HR/9 to a 0.0 HR/9

There's no ignoring what Kevin Kiermaier is doing for Toronto, but that's more like a comeback than a proper case of improvement. So, how about some credit for Mayza instead? He's having far and away his best season, and it's not just because he's had the platoon advantage more often than not. Batted balls off him just aren't going very far.