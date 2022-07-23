Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Losing Inside-the-Park Grand Slam 'Most Hopeless Feeling'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran responded to criticism about why he didn't try to retrieve a misplayed ball off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia, which turned into an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night.

Duran explained he initially couldn't find the ball in the air, which he called "the most hopeless feeling you could ever feel," and then saw Alex Verdugo racing over from left field.

"I just lost it in the twilight," Duran told reporters. "It happens. [Verdugo] was right there. Obviously, I should have taken a step or two. He was already going to beat me to the ball. I just didn't want to get in his way. ... Next time, I know to take one or two steps."

It was one forgettable moment in a night full of them for the Red Sox as the Blue Jays rolled to a 28-5 blowout win at Fenway Park.

