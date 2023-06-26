1 Prediction for Every Team During 2023 NBA Free Agency

0 of 30

Ben Swanson/NBAE via Getty Images

Now that the NBA draft is done, the offseason is in full swing.

We've already had a few moves, including the Bradley Beal blockbuster, but the league surely has more to satisfy our summer basketball fix.

Whether through trades or free agency, most of the Association's 30 teams are on the verge of changing their rosters. Some will mostly stand pat, while others will tweak. A few might even engineer a total overhaul.

Before we consume the 2023 offseason, scroll below for a prediction for each of the league's organizations.