Building a 3-team Blockbuster If Damian Lillard Requests Trade

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

As we inch ever closer to 2023 free agency in the NBA, the trade rumor mill is running in overdrive.

We've already seen Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis and Marcus Smart moved. Chris Paul has been traded twice. And after the Portland Trail Blazers drafted guard Scoot Henderson (instead of trading that pick for a win-now player), it feels like Damian Lillard may be the next domino to fall.

But to where? And how?

These megadeals involving stars are often more complicated than a straight-up swap (part of why I actually predict Lillard stays put). The 32-year-old is set to make over $45 million this season, but Portland may not want to take that kind of long-term salary back if it's rebooting.

In these situations, a third team with cap space and the ability to take on some risk has to be looped in. And right now, there just happens to be such a team out there.

Here's how a potential three-teamer to move Lillard might look.