Winners and Losers from Boston Celtics' 3-Team Kristaps Porziņģis Trade

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

If we were to declare an individual outright winner of this deal, it would be the Celtics in an absolute landslide.

Last season, Porziņģis put up career highs in points per games (23.2), assists per game (2.7), effective field-goal percentage (56.5) and box plus/minus (4.3).

Catch-all metrics from around the internet pegged him as a top-20 player in 2022-23, significantly higher than Jaylen Brown.

And KP's ability to space the floor from well beyond the three-point line will open up a ton of room in the paint and driving lanes for Brown and Jayson Tatum.

His fit alongside those two is easy to imagine.

And though the loss of Smart may be tough for some Celtics fans from a sentimental standpoint (he's been there for all nine of his NBA seasons), his on-court value probably isn't close to Porziņģis' at this point. They also kept Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, who both had better seasons than Smart in 2022-23.

What really puts this trade over the top for Boston, though, is the picks the C's got.

The Celtics acquired the best player in this trade and somehow talked Memphis into sending the No. 25 pick in this year's draft and a top-four protected first in 2024. That's wild.

Sure, there are some health concerns for Porziņģis. The 65 games he played in 2022-23 represented his highest total since 2016-17. And Smart has been a big part of Boston's culture for nearly a decade.

But from a talent standpoint, the Celtics are unequivocal winners.