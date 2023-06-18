Heat, Bucks' Top Targets After Reported Bradley Beal Trade to Suns from Wizards

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Bradley Beal getting traded to the Phoenix Suns was the first major domino to fall in the 2023 offseason.

And it left two of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference still hunting for a roster upgrade.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were both connected with the three-time All-Star, Miami was even listed as a finalist along with the Suns before the deal. They both now have to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to improve their respective squads.

Miami always seems to be in the picture for any disgruntled superstar in the league, and given the display that it just put on in the postseason, it won't be surprising if they're able to lure somebody down to South Florida.

The Heat became just the second team to ever make the NBA Finals as an eight seed and did so by facing a loaded guantlet despite being seemingly less talented in each matchup.

They'll be looking for some more star help for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to make a few more runs at a championship.

Milwaukee was the first of Miami's postseason victims, losing to the Heat in five games in the first round. It's also in the middle of a championship window with former Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the prime of his career.

Anyone joining the Bucks will have immediate title aspirations and the organization will look to maximize its roster, whether that's adding an All-NBA level talent or another great role player to help with depth.

Here are a couple of top targets for both squads.

Miami Heat

Damian Lillard:

The Heat have been connected with Lillard even before their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

And following Beal's trade to Phoenix, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Lillard is the team's main focus moving forward. Pat Riley and the rest of Miami's front office will have to hope that they don't once again strike out on a high-level target, Lillard may be their last chance to get one this offseason.

What's troubling is that it's not a guarantee that the seven-time All-Star will even ask out of Portland this year, given his fierce loyalty to the organization over the years, per Haynes.

However, Lillard listed the Heat as his top destination if he were to be traded in a recent interview.

Lillard, 32, will give Miami the offensive firepower that it lacked at times this postseason. One of the elite guards to ever play the game, he averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season.

He'll give Butler and Adebayo all the room in the world to operate.

Dillon Brooks:

A very different type of player than Lillard, Brooks has also been linked with the Heat as the Grizzlies don't plan on bringing him back to Memphis "under any circumstances," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Brooks, 27, would bring another elite wing defender to South Florida and Erik Spoelstra will be sure to make the most out of all of his talents and skill set.

His intensity and grit will fit in perfectly with Heat culture and he could blossom in a way that he didn't quite reach with the Grizzlies.

Of course, any deal for Brooks will be contingent on Miami's cap space and the potential acquisition of a superstar like Lillard.

He averaged 14.3 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Harris:

Although it's been reported that the Bucks want to bring back both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez next season, they could still find enough flexibility to bring in some high-quality role players, like Harris.

Entering the final season of his contract with the Magic, that is non-guaranteed as well, Harris fits the three-and-D mold that can be exactly what the Bucks need to get back to their best after having to implement Grayson Allen into the starting lineup in the postseason.

Harris, 28, once again proved that he was one of the elite shooters in the NBA, knocking down 43.1 percent of his shots from three-point range, a career-high after a rough few seasons. He's also still one of the stronger perimeter defenders in the league.

It shouldn't be too hard to land a deal given Harris' contract and how his minutes dwindled a bit on a young, talented Magic team.

Putting good shooters and defenders around Antetokounmpo will always be a formula for success.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set to become a free agent after a couple of strong seasons with the Hornets, Oubre is another good potential piece to add to the Bucks' rotation.

Milwaukee previously had interest in the 27-year-old when he last was a free agent, per SNY's Ian Begley. This might be the perfect time to reignite that interest.

Oubre is coming off arguably the best season of his career as he averaged 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. And at 6-foot-7, he has the length and versatility to guard multiple positions.

While his shooting may not be as strong as other candidates, he could do a decent job of carrying the scoring for the Bucks' second unit next year.