NBA Rumors: Bucks 'Have a Strong Desire' for Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez Contracts

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are making it a priority to keep the band together.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to NBA executives who are anticipating Khris Middleton will return to Milwaukee, while noting the team has mutual interest in a return with Brook Lopez

Middleton is expected to receive a four-year, $130 million deal with Milwaukee if he were to decline his $40.4 million player option for 2023-24. Lopez is expected to be pursued by the Houston Rockets in the offseason, but shared a desire to remain in Milwaukee with Scotto in January.

Middleton and Lopez both helped lead Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA Championship and to an NBA-best 58 wins in 2022-23. Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games last season after dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 22-23, with the point total being his highest average since 2016-17. He finished up his four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Bucks in 2019.

Milwaukee fired head coach Mike Budenholzer following a first-round loss to the Miami Heat, but keeping Middleton and Lopez is still the direction the team wants to go in after hiring Adrian Griffin as their new head coach.