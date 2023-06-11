X

    Phillies' Rob Thomson Ejected over Pitch Clock Dispute Following MLB Complaint

    Jack MurrayJune 11, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 12: Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson looks on during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 12, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The issues with the pitch clock at Citizens Bank Park are still prevalent, and frustrations are showing.

    Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning of the team's 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after arguing with home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz about the pitch clock.

    Ortiz would not reset the clock after Phillies starter Aaron Nola requested a new baseball, which caused Thomson to show frustration with Ortiz and eventually third-base umpire Bill Miller, who tossed the manager from the game.

    Thomson received an ovation from the Phillies fans, and spoke about the incident after the game.

    Here's what Rob Thomson had to say about his ejection: <a href="https://t.co/KdnUuz6TZi">pic.twitter.com/KdnUuz6TZi</a>

    "They weren't going to let Nola switch out the baseball because they thought he was stalling for time," Thomson said. "Part of the rule is that you're not supposed to delay or you could have a violation, but, it doesn't specifically talk about throwing baseballs out."

    Thomson then elaborated about the textures of baseballs and that he was "upset that they weren't going to let him switch out the baseballs."

    The franchise filed a complaint against MLB for how the clock was being operated at Citizens Bank Park, as they have noticed an increase in the speed.

    Philadelphia, who reached the World Series last fall, currently sit in third place in the NL East with a 31-33 record.