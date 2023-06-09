Report: Phillies Filed Complaint with MLB About Pitch Clock Operation at Home Field

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies filed a complaint with Major League Baseball more than one month ago over concerns about the pitch clock operation at their home stadium, Citizens Bank Park, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

MLB officials opened an investigation into the matter and found that there were inconsistencies to how the pitch clock was operated, per Gelb. The league told the team the situation would be addressed, but it's unclear if any changes were made.

The Phillies returned from a 10-game road trip Monday to face the Detroit Tigers, and players said they still felt that the pitch clock was fast. The club has since filed another inquiry with the league about the pitch clock, according to Gelb.

"We come home and it's the fastest in the league," Phillies starter Taijuan Walker said. "We were just on the road for two weeks, and then we come home and speed everything up."

Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs also said players from opposing teams have discussed the fast timer at Citizens Bank Park. Tigers catcher Eric Haase said Thursday that the ballpark has a "quick trigger."

"I think the pitch clock was a little too fast, though," Phillies ace Aaron Nola said Monday. "It seems to be that way when we get back home."

The Phillies have received 14 pitch clock violations at Citizens Bank Park this season, and the ballpark saw 25 timer violations in its first 26 games this year, according to Gelb.

"There have been more timer violations per game at Citizens Bank Park this season than any other major league ballpark, according to research by STATS Perform," Gelb wrote. "The data was compiled through Wednesday's games."

MLB implemented the pitch clock this season to help create a quicker pace of play. There is a 30-second timer between batters, a 15-second timer between pitches with the bases empty and a 20-second timer between pitches with a runner on base.

Batters have to be in the box and alert to the pitcher by the eight-second mark or they are assessed an automatic strike. Pitchers have to begin the motion of delivering a pitch before the clock expires or be charged with an automatic ball.

The pitch clock has become one of the most contentious topics around the league, and it's something that could be addressed again during the offseason.