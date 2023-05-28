AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Stipulation: If the heels lose, The Hardys win Ethan Page's contract.

Even the presence of the perpetually over Hardys could not make up for a cold story and a match that did not have much in the way of real interest.

Matt and Jeff Hardy drew a big pop as the first big stars in the arena but it was a real struggle to get the fans to invest in the action in this opening match as they teamed with FTW champion Hook to defeat "All Ego" Ethan Page and The Gunns.

Page has earned the right to be involved in something better, more cohesive and important than this undercard program and it showed as he was very clearly the best worker in this match, despite the presence of the Hall of Fame brothers.

The stipulation of this one, though, does not encourage much faith that what awaits him following Double or Nothing will be much better, unfortunately.

Result

The Hardys and Hook defeated Page and The Gunns

Grade

C

Top Moments