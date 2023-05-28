AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 28, 2023
AEW returned to the city where it all began Sunday with its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, headlined by MJF defending the world title against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara in a four-way showcase of the company's young pillars.
That match topped a card that also featured the culmination of the rivalry between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, a 21-man battle royal for the International Championship and both women's titles up for grabs in hotly contested matches.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship 4-Way Match: Darby Allin vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara vs. MJF (c)
- Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee)
- 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship featuring Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Juice Robinson, Penta El Zero Miedo, Dustin Rhodes, Rey Fenix, Kip Sabian, Butcher, Blade, Bandido, Kommander, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta
- Ladder Match for the TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage
- TBS Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)
- AEW World Trios Championship defense by The House of Black
- Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho
- The Buy-In: The Hardy Boys and Hook vs. Ethan Page and The Gunns
- Jim Ross joined Excalibur and Taz at ringside as the commentary table was positioned there for the first time at a major AEW pay-per-view.
- Jeff Hardy exploded into the match, drawing the first real reaction of the contest aside from the entrances.
- Hardy slipped attempting the Whisper in the Wind but the commentary team did a great job of disguising it as the result of a year on the sidelines. Good cover by Excalibur, Taz, and JR.
- Redrum put Page out with Redrum to score the win.
Stipulation: If the heels lose, The Hardys win Ethan Page's contract.
Even the presence of the perpetually over Hardys could not make up for a cold story and a match that did not have much in the way of real interest.
Matt and Jeff Hardy drew a big pop as the first big stars in the arena but it was a real struggle to get the fans to invest in the action in this opening match as they teamed with FTW champion Hook to defeat "All Ego" Ethan Page and The Gunns.
Page has earned the right to be involved in something better, more cohesive and important than this undercard program and it showed as he was very clearly the best worker in this match, despite the presence of the Hall of Fame brothers.
The stipulation of this one, though, does not encourage much faith that what awaits him following Double or Nothing will be much better, unfortunately.
Result
The Hardys and Hook defeated Page and The Gunns
Grade
C
Top Moments
21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship
- Several competitors opted to fight on the floor, apparently unfamiliar with the rules of a battle royal, as JR astutely pointed out on commentary.
- Strickland and Cage watched intently from the ramp, not yet having entered the squared circle. Swerve would enter the match much later and immediately target Lee, continuing the feud between former partners.
- Blackjack Battle Royal be damned, we got the mid-match hug from Cassidy and Best Friends because you have to give the people what they want.
- Cassidy inadvertently dodged buddy Taylor and watched as he was eliminated. Later, Beretta took a big boot from Big Bill to the floor, saving Freshly Squeezed despite it costing him a championship opportunity.
- "Absolute" eliminated White moments later, gaining a measure of revenge for weeks of torment at the hands of Bullet Club Gold. The heels answered by pulling him to the floor and sending him into the guardrail.
- Cassidy and Strickland brought the action, and drama, in the closing minutes with exchanges that culminated with the babyface champion outlasting Swerve to retain his title.
Participants: Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, Komander, Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade, "Switchblade" Jay White, "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson, Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee, "Absolute" Ricky Starks, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Bandido, Swerve Strickland, "The Machine" Brian Cage and Orange Cassidy
"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy spent months leading into Double or Nothing gutting out victory after victory, overcoming every challenger to his AEW International Championship. Faced with 20 different challengers in Sunday's opener, the king of sloth style once again emerged victoriously, outlasting Swerve Strickland to ensure his reign would continue.
There was some to like about the Blackjack Battle Royal, such as the booking of Big Bill as a monster giant and the calculating Strickland waiting to enter the ring until late, but this was very much one of those battle royals where lots happened without any lasting effect.
Cassidy winning at least makes sense but does beg the question: what's next for Freshly Squeezed?
Does Tony Khan and the AEW creative team have a long-term plan or are they content to let Cassidy continue his winning ways before acquiring a new star to take the title from him? Maybe there is a "wait and see" approach as the company seeks out an appropriate victor.
Whatever the case may be, this at least got the fans into the show and they remain solidly behind Cassidy, despite booking and a win-loss record that would get him "John Cena'd" five years ago.
Result
Cassidy retained
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho
- Sabu made his presence felt early, wiping out members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and driving "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard through a table. The brawl, also featuring Roderick Strong, headed to the back and left Cole and Jericho to have their match.
- Cole and Jericho utilized a fire extinguisher in a spot that, more than anything, helped wake up a somewhat subdued crowd in the first half of the match.
- Britt Baker hit the ring and unloaded on Jericho with a kendo stick, retribution for the assault she suffered at the hands of The Outcasts in the build to the match. When Saraya attempted to make the save for The Ocho, she suffered the same fate.
- Cole pummeled Jericho late, pounding away at the heel, who failed to defend himself. Aubrey Edwards called for the bell and a referee stoppage.
Justin Roberts announced ahead of the night's next match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho that it was unsanctioned by AEW and that the company could not be held responsible for any injuries that occurred within.
One can see where there may be confusion around the decision to book a referee stoppage win for Cole.
Not only is it a cheap win for the babyface in that he never actually earned the win, but it also flies in the face of the stipulation. It negates all of the hardcore action that preceded it, renders the already head-scratching involvement of Sabu pointless and left a bad taste in the mouths of the AEW faithful who were left booing as the bell sounded.
This was likely a concentrated effort to protect Jericho's heat for an eventual rematch but given everything that led to the match in the first place, he could have easily eaten a loss and got his revenge Wednesday to keep this progressing forward.
Instead, the finish here adversely affected the overall quality of a match that felt a step off for most of it but featured some good, hard-hitting action from the combatants. A major disappointment and a real questionable bit of booking early in this broadcast.
Result
Cole defeated Jericho via referee stoppage
Grade
C
Top Moments
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
- Jarrett sent Wheeler into the barricade repeatedly, allowing the heels to seize control of the match.
- Wheeler attempted a much-needed tag to Harwood but the heels made sure to knock his partner off the apron, leaving Cash without any backup.
- Harwood broke out a diving headbutt, consecutive German suplexes and a brainbuster to Lethal as part of a hot babyface comeback but could not secure the win.
- Jarrett accidentally delivered a guitar shot to Briscoe and Karen Jarrett not at all accidentally leveled Aubrey Edwards with one of her own, drawing hearty, and unsavory, chants from the AEW faithful.
- Double J disrespectfully berated Briscoe for not counting his pinfall of Harwood. Mark responded, shoving him right into the Shatter Machine as FTR retained their titles.
If there is one thing FTR does not need, it is overbooking in their tag team title matches.
While there were elements of Memphis and Attitude in this one, there was far too much outside interference and shenanigans and not nearly enough of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler proving why they are the best tag team in wrestling as they defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
Between Sonjay Dutt running around like a fool, Karen Jarrett using a guitar on a referee and the drama surrounding special referee Mark Briscoe, this had a little bit of everything and a whole lot that was not needed for this to be a success.
Double J is an all-timer, Lethal is a grizzled veteran and FTR are the best of this generation, so this was better sports entertainment than it would have been if left to others. Still, it felt wholly unnecessary and did not really help anyone involved in any way that a straight match would not have.
Result
FTR defeated Jarrett and Lethal to retain
Grade
C+
Top Moments