Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Dismisses 'Steroids' Chants vs. Yankees: I Just Embrace It

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

If you want to jeer at San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr, you need to prepare for him to respond.

Before the first pitch had even been thrown when the Padres took on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx faithful were hurling chants about his use of steroids that caused him to be suspended for 80 games last season.

Amidst chants of "Steroids" and "Where's the needle?" that preceded the first pitch, Tatis Jr. decided to point at his wrist, signifying that it was too early to for the chants. After a solo home run a few innings later, he took the time to give his hecklers a wave.

"I just embrace it," Tatis Jr. said. (via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic) "There's time that you can give a little back to the fans. There's time it depends on the game, you just need to focus and lock in."



Tatis Jr. credited "growing up in the game", in reference to his father's 11-season career, as something that prepared him for these interactions.

The two-time Silver Slugger, fresh off a position shift, has batted .256 with eight home runs and 17 RBI's in his return to the Padres lineup. His solo shot helped lead the Padres to a 5-1 victory over the Yankees in the opening game of the interleague series.