    Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's PED Policy

    Adam WellsAugust 12, 2022

    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Six days after going out on a rehab assignment in his next step to return from a fractured wrist, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return is going to be delayed until the 2023 season.

    Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy after testing positive for Clostebol.

    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand

    Padres statement on Tatis suspension: <a href="https://t.co/dRUQsHfy5a">pic.twitter.com/dRUQsHfy5a</a>

