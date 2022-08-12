Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's PED Policy

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Six days after going out on a rehab assignment in his next step to return from a fractured wrist, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return is going to be delayed until the 2023 season.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy after testing positive for Clostebol.

