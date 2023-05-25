Gary Sánchez DFA'd by Mets 3 Games after Call-Up from AAA; Tomás Nido Returns from IL

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Just three games after getting the call back up to the majors, two-time All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on Thursday, the organization announced.

The move comes after the team's backup catcher, Tomás Nido, was reinstated from the 10-day IL after recovering from a problem he was having with his eyes.

Sanchez, 30, signed a minor league contract with New York on May 9 and was brought up to the major league roster on May 19. He made his debut with the team on the 21st against the Cleveland Guardians.

Although he didn't set the world on fire while with the team, recording just one hit and one RBI in seven plate appearances, Sanchez said he made a good first impression on the organization.

Most notably, he helped bring a run across in a win over the Guardians in his debut.

"I was excited to be able to help the team out," Sanchez said following the game. "I'm happy with the way that it went."

Now, Sanchez will likely go back to the waiting game in the minors and see if another opportunity arises for him.

As for Nido, who's returning from dry eye syndrome, he will likely be in a backup role to rookie phenom Francisco Alvarez, who he shared the starting gig with to begin the season. Alvarez really turned it up in Nido's absence, going 9-for-33 (.273) with three home runs and seven RBI in 10 games.

Nido, who's slashing .118/.148/.266 with one RBI and no extra-base hits, is looking forward to any role he can get.

"I'm just ready to help in whatever way they need me to," Nido said. "At the end of the day, things usually play themselves out with time. I'm ready for whatever the team needs and whatever role they need me on. Whatever happens, I'm prepared for it."

In second place in the NL East, the Mets will take any help they can get after a slow start to the year. They are 5.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.