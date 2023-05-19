Mets Rumors: Gary Sánchez Called Up from Triple-A After Signing Minor League Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez has been called up from Triple-A and will be active for the New York Mets in their game Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, according to SNY Andy Martino.

Sánchez, 30, signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 9 after opting out of his minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants on May 2 after 16 games with their Triple-A affiliate.

He last played in the majors in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins.

After a stellar start to his career with the Yankees as one of the "Baby Bombers," making All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2019 and winning a Silver Slugger Award in 2017, Sánchez has been on the decline over the last few seasons.

It all began in 2020 when he hit .147 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs and was eventually relegated to the backup role by manager Aaron Boone. He also led MLB in errors by a catcher with six.

Things didn't improve much in 2021 as his struggles continued. And after looking like a franchise cornerstone a few years prior, the Yankees traded him and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt ahead of the 2022 season.

The Twins didn't tender Sánchez a contract following last season and he became a free agent but couldn't find a major league deal.

It's been a quick and stunning fall from grace.

With injuries to catchers Francisco Álvarez and Tomas Nido, the Mets will take help wherever they can get it. So it wouldn't be surprising to see Sánchez hop into the lineup sooner rather than later.

New York has had a rough start to the season due to a plethora of injuries to key players. It sits in third in the NL East at 22-23, six games behind the first-place Braves.