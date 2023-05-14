Joe Musgrove on Padres' Struggles vs. Dodgers: 'Tired of Hearing That S--t'

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

For San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, the narrative that his team still can't compete with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers is getting old.

The Dodgers have won four of the five games the two ballclubs have played this season, and when asked about this, Musgrove made it clear that he was "tired of hearing that s--t."

"I think we, as a group in here, got to stop talking about these guys like they're that unbeatable force," Musgrove said, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. "We beat these guys in the playoffs; we beat them in big situations. We're just not playing very well right now."

