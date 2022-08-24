MLB Announces Complete 2023 Schedule; Opening Day Set for March 30

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 Major League Baseball season will begin March 30 with 15 games featuring every team in action.

On Wednesday, MLB announced its entire schedule for next year, which for the first time ever will feature all 30 teams playing each other.

MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince noted next season will mark the first time every team will have played on Opening Day since 1968, as long as the weather cooperates. Every club is also scheduled to play on the Fourth of July.

MLB previously announced the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play a two-game set at London Stadium in England on June 24 and 25. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball this week that the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will play the Little League Classic on Aug. 20 at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

One of the changes in the new collective bargaining agreement was a reduction in the unbalanced schedule to ensure a more level playing field.

The unbalanced schedule has been in place since 2001, with teams playing 76 games against their four division rivals. MLB has also utilized a rotating format for interleague play to alternate which American and National League divisions would play head-to-head each season.

Under the new CBA, teams will only play 52 games within their division and 64 games against the other clubs in their league. The interleague schedule for each team will consist of 46 games, more than double the current format (20 games).

The new interleague format consists of four games between geographic rivals (e.g. New York Yankees vs. New York Mets) and three each against the other 14 teams in the opposite league.

All of these changes combined can help to potentially avoid allowing teams from piling up wins against lesser competition in a playoff race. A club that plays in a weaker division will have fewer opportunities to beat a bad team in any given year.

The All-Star break will be held from July 10-13, with the Midsummer Classic scheduled for July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 1.