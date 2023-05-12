Kentucky Derby Winner Mage to Run in Preakness After 'Magnificent Week of Training'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After winning the Kentucky Derby last weekend, Mage will continue his pursuit of horse racing's Triple Crown by entering the Preakness Stakes.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), co-owner Ramiro Restrepo announced Mage's Preakness entry Friday, saying: "He's had a magnificent week of training. [Trainer] Gustavo Delgado [Jr.] was just really pleased and over the moon of how he's come back. He's shown all the positive signs. So, it's on to Baltimore and crab cakes, here we come."

The Delgado-trained horse made a late charge to overtake Two Phil's and win the 149th Run for the Roses, giving jockey Javier Castellano his first career Kentucky Derby win in the process.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.