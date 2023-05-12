X

    Kentucky Derby Winner Mage to Run in Preakness After 'Magnificent Week of Training'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Javier Castellano celebrates atop Mage #8, after crossing the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    After winning the Kentucky Derby last weekend, Mage will continue his pursuit of horse racing's Triple Crown by entering the Preakness Stakes.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), co-owner Ramiro Restrepo announced Mage's Preakness entry Friday, saying: "He's had a magnificent week of training. [Trainer] Gustavo Delgado [Jr.] was just really pleased and over the moon of how he's come back. He's shown all the positive signs. So, it's on to Baltimore and crab cakes, here we come."

    The Delgado-trained horse made a late charge to overtake Two Phil's and win the 149th Run for the Roses, giving jockey Javier Castellano his first career Kentucky Derby win in the process.

