Undrafted Free Agents 2023: Malik Cunningham Rumors, Predictions for Signed Players

Undrafted Free Agents 2023: Malik Cunningham Rumors, Predictions for Signed PlayersMay 1, 2023
The 2023 NFL Draft may be over, but the rookies keep on coming.
The end of the event signals the finale of the civilized portion of adding new players to the roster. Now, it is a free-for-all among the 32 NFL franchises to shore up depth and try to come away with an undervalued, impact player.
While not every player will go on to the glory achieved by previous undrafted free agents like Kurt Warner, James Harrison and Priest Holmes, the opportunity to compete for a roster spot signals a chance to prove evaluators wrong.
There are several intriguing prospects in the 2023 pool. Some are talented but slight and others are physically built but lacking in production. Regardless, the following players and many others like them have an opportunity to make something of themselves in the NFL.
Patriots Commit Record-Setting Number for Malik Cunningham
The relationship between the Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones is difficult to diagnose. There have been some positive signs for the 2021 15th overall pick, as he led the team to the playoffs in his rookie season and even received a nomination to the pro bowl.
However, an inconsistent sophomore season soured some of the previous progress and the team has had to constantly downplay rumors about him being a potential trade target.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick claimed that the team would not draft a quarterback, which is a promise that was fulfilled, but he did bring in a new signal caller.
Louisville's Malik Cunningham signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, and they signed him to the most lucrative UDFA contract in the franchise's history. Cunningham will receive a $30,000 signing bonus and over $200,000 in guarantees in 2023.
Cunningham is a duel threat option, something that the Patriots QB depth chart is lacking, tossing for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns while also rushing for 3,221 yards and 50 touchdowns across his five season collegiate career.
A disappointing final season, combined with an undersized frame, caused the quarterback to go undrafted, but the Patriots clearly saw value in bringing him into the fold.
Prediction: Third-string quarterback used for some gadget plays.
Sean Tucker Could Fill a Role with Buccaneers
The post-Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay looks to be a bit uncertain, but it appears that they may have added a high-quality UDFA in Syracuse RB Sean Tucker.
Tucker was excellent for the Orange during his three seasons, rushing for 3,182 yards and 27 touchdowns in addition to 622 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game. His rushing marks put him in excellent company in the Syracuse record books, and his presence and leadership with an improving Orange program were duly noted.
The Buccaneers possessed the worst rushing offense in the NFL in 2022 and were expected to be a team that could poach a running back in the draft. While that didn't happen, adding Tucker to the fold could be helpful. He also joins Kade Warner as a high-profile UDFA's for the Bucs.
Prediction: Tucker competes for carries with a possibility of assuming starting role.
Adrian Martinez Looks for Another Opportunity with Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions appear set up for the future at the quarterback position with Jared Goff as the starter and 2023 3rd-round pick Hendon Hooker as a possible successor. However, the team decided to throw out another olive branch to a familiar face.
Kansas State's Adrian Martinez signed with the Lions, adding another intriguing option to the quarterback room.
Martinez started his career at Nebraska and had a career that could best be described as inconsistent. He threw for 9,752 yards and 51 touchdowns with 31 interceptions in his five seasons of collegiate football. On the ground, he contributed 2,928 yards and 45 touchdowns.
Prediction: Martinez assumes third string role
Eli Ricks Adds More SEC Talent to Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have made it a habit to poach former Georgia Bulldogs for their excellent defense, but that doesn't mean other SEC teams aren't on the table.
The franchise signed Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks to a UDFA deal, but he also spent time with LSU, another SEC power. Ricks only played three seasons collegiately and was solid in his somewhat limited action.
He made 44 total tackles in his career with five interceptions. He also allowed zero touchdowns across 233 coverage snaps last season.
Ricks joins a loaded secondary in Philadelphia and will truly have to battle to earn a roster spot.
Prediction: Ricks successfully makes roster but spends much of his rookie season on scout team.