Undrafted Free Agents 2023: Malik Cunningham Rumors, Predictions for Signed Players

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft may be over, but the rookies keep on coming.

The end of the event signals the finale of the civilized portion of adding new players to the roster. Now, it is a free-for-all among the 32 NFL franchises to shore up depth and try to come away with an undervalued, impact player.

While not every player will go on to the glory achieved by previous undrafted free agents like Kurt Warner, James Harrison and Priest Holmes, the opportunity to compete for a roster spot signals a chance to prove evaluators wrong.

There are several intriguing prospects in the 2023 pool. Some are talented but slight and others are physically built but lacking in production. Regardless, the following players and many others like them have an opportunity to make something of themselves in the NFL.