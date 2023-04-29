Eagles Amuse NFL Twitter By Adding Georgia Players in Draft, D'Andre Swift Trade

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' unwavering commitment to the University of Georgia was strengthened even more on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday, as they added two more former Bulldogs.

In addition to trading up near the top of the fourth round to select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo with the No. 105 overall pick, the Eagles acquired another former Georgia player in running back D'Andre Swift.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles sent the No. 219 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Swift and the No. 249 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Those moves came on the heels of the Eagles using the Nos. 9 and 30 overall picks on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Georgia pass-rusher Nolan Smith, respectively, in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

Also, Philly selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round of last year's draft.

Not surprisingly, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman's love for Kirby Smart's football program led to plenty of reaction and jokes on social media:

All five of the Georgia players drafted by the Eagles over the past two seasons played on the defensive side of the ball and won at least one national championship.

Ringo was widely considered a third-round talent at worst, so when he was still on the board to start the fourth, Philly got aggressive and went up to get the 2022 All-SEC second-team selection.

Swift seemingly became expendable for the Lions on Thursday night when they used the 12th overall pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Originally from Philadelphia, Swift was a 2019 All-SEC first-team selection for Georgia, and rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons at the school.

Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and while injuries have plagued Swift during his young career, he is dynamic when healthy.

After losing running back Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the Eagles had a need in the backfield, and they added Swift to a group that includes Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.