Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Subject of Conflicting Trade Reports amid Raiders Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finds himself in the rumor mill, with conflicting reports emerging about the signal-caller.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has offered Jones to "multiple teams."

The Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders were listed as possible landing spots for the 2021 first-round draft pick.

However, a source told Mark Daniels of MassLive that they were unaware of Jones being shopped, with additional sources adding that the Patriots have not discussed the quarterback with either the Buccaneers or Raiders:

Even if Jones stays in New England, his relationship with Belichick doesn't appear to be in a healthy place.

Most recently, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported the legendary coach was upset to learn the young passer sought outside counsel from his former coaches at Alabama to better understand running an offense:

That perhaps provides some context for why Belichick briefly benched Jones for Bailey Zappe during the 2022 season and why he was noncommittal at the NFL league meeting when asked about the QB situation:

You can understand why Belichick might have reservations about Jones.

The 24-year-old was the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 somewhat by default because all of the other quarterbacks from that draft class played worse than he did. His numbers from that year (3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions) were good but not exceptional.

At the same time, NFL insider Mike Giardi laid out how Belichick hasn't built a solid ecosystem for Jones' development:

If Belichick was willing to basically let Tom Brady walk when he thought the future Hall of Famer was starting to fall off, then he should have no trouble dealing Jones.

Beyond what a trade would mean for the Patriots on the field, it will be fascinating to watch this situation evolve as a barometer for where things stand between Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft has thrown his support behind Jones this offseason, and Curran reported in February on The Rich Eisen Show that a swap involving Jones "would happen over Robert Kraft's dead body."

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday on the perceived tension between Belichick and Kraft at the league meetings. Kraft probably wouldn't take kindly to Belichick unilaterally trading Jones ahead of the 2023 season.