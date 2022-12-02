Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Ripped By Fans in Loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has never been known to light up the stat sheet, but he has also struggled to lead the offense against top competition.

Facing the stonewall Buffalo Bills defense on Thursday Night Football, Jones and the Patriots had trouble moving the ball as they suffered a 24-10 loss in front of their home crowd at Gillette Stadium. Jones finished with 195 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-36 passing and New England mustered a total of 242 yards

The Patriots managed 14 first downs, but went 3-of-12 on third down. Comparatively, Buffalo notched 22 first downs and was an efficient 9-of-15 on third down.

New England's lone touchdown came when Marcus Jones took a short pass 48 yards to the end zone in the first quarter. That was the only bit of excitement for the Patriots fans in attendance.

Jones' play was so bad that NFL Twitter couldn't help but to express its disdain for New England's offensive performance, with some fans calling for him to be replaced by Bailey Zappe:

It was just a week ago in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings that Jones put up a career-high 382 passing yards. However, that performance came against the NFL's worst-ranked pass defense.

Prior to the game against Minnesota, Jones failed to lead the offense to a touchdown in a miracle win over the New York Jets, and he went back-to-back games passing for under 200 yards after he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games.

The Patriots (6-6) will try to get Jones back on track when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) on Dec. 12 on Monday Night Football.