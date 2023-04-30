NFL Legend Kurt Warner Hyped as Son Kade Signs With Bucs: 'The Next Chapter Begins'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was thrilled to see his son, Kade, sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

The Bucs added Kade as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft.

The younger Warner spent the past two seasons at Kansas State after transferring from Nebraska. He capped off his college career by catching 46 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. The 6'1" wide receiver had five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 48-0 demolition of Oklahoma State on Oct. 29.

Considering his dad's journey to NFL stardom was so improbable it spawned a feature film, Kade will certainly believe in himself and like his odds of making the team in Tampa Bay.