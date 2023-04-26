Man City's Erling Haaland Breaks Salah's Record for Most Goals in 38-Game EPL Season

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

On the day that Manchester City all but won the Premier League title, Erling Haaland made history.

The unstoppable City forward scored his 33rd EPL goal in City's 4-1 shellacking of Arsenal on Wednesday, surpassing the former record of 32 goals held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The utter absurdity of Haaland's record-setting day is that City still has seven Premier League games remaining. Haaland has played in 29 of the club's 31 EPL contests, meaning he's scored an absurd 1.14 goals per game this season.

Yes, that means if he plays in the remainder of City's games, he's on pace for 40 goals.

Manchester City, meanwhile, still trails Arsenal by two points on the table. But the Citizens hold two games in hand and have a massive advantage in goal differential (plus-53 to plus-40), meaning they are well in the driver's seat to win a fifth EPL title in the past six seasons.