2023 NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The vibes are less than immaculate around the Milwaukee Bucks on the heels of their historic upset at the hands of the eighth-seeded (and banged-up!) Miami Heat. Major change could (and, after that collapse, should) be headed Milwaukee's way soon.

None of that changes the fact that the Badger State is the best place to be for Khris Middleton.

For everything that went wrong for the Bucks in that series, Middleton was one of the few things that went right (on the offensive end, at least). He paced the team in points (23.8 on 46.5/40.6/86.7 shooting), dished the second-most dimes (6.2) and snagged the fourth-most rebounds (6.4). This is where it's worth noting his entire season was disrupted by injuries, and prior to the playoffs, he had last played more than four consecutive games in mid-February.

Milwaukee has issues, but Middleton isn't one of them. He is the team's top shot-creator and second-best scorer. When he's healthy, he's at least an average-or-better defender. He has already proved he can win a ring as Giannis Antetokounmpo's sidekick.

The Bucks need Middleton back for myriad reasons, not the least of which is that they wouldn't have the cap space to sign him if he walks.

Middleton, meanwhile, needs Milwaukee just as much.

He'll make a metric ton of money if he stays, either by picking up his $40.4 million player option or negotiating a new deal. And he'll get paid this massive sum to go championship-chasing with an in-prime, two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo. If the Bucks keep this roster intact, they'll have a core that won a title in 2021 and led the league in wins this season.

That's a great setup, even if things don't feel great at the moment.

Where would Middleton even find another good situation elsewhere this summer? Few teams have significant cap space, and those that do are essentially all playing for the future. Is there a young team that could give Middleton anything close to the win-now support he has in Milwaukee? Even if there was, would it want to splurge on someone who turns 32 this offseason and has never made an All-NBA team?



Once time heals the wounds of this premature playoff exit, Middleton and Milwaukee should agree their futures are best spent together.

