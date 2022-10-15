Warriors' Projected Salary, Luxury Tax Bill for '23-24 After Poole, Wiggins Contracts

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could be looking at a major luxury tax bill in 2023-24.

Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension early on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while Andrew Wiggins signed his own four-year, $109 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

It could create a $483 million bill in 2023-24 between the salary and luxury tax, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Marks provided a breakdown before the Wiggins' extension, noting the Warriors could pay $530 million next season if Green remains with the team.

Warriors 2023-24 Salaries

Stephen Curry - $51.9M

Klay Thompson - $43.2M

Jordan Poole - $31.3M

Draymond Green - $27.9M*

Andrew Wiggins - $24.3M

James Wiseman - $12.1M

Kevon Looney - $7.5M

Jonathan Kuminga - $6M

Donte DiVincenzo - $4.7M*

Moses Moody - $3.9M

Patrick Baldwin Jr. - $2.3M

Ryan Rollins - $1.7M

* player option

Poole is only set to make $3.9 million in 2022-23 with the guard's extension not kicking in until next year, but the Warriors already have the highest payroll in the NBA with a $202.1 million total cap, per Spotrac.

It leads to a luxury tax bill of $170.2 million, which is also the highest in the league.

There was a similar story last year as the NBA championship run came with a $170.3 million luxury tax, the only team over $100 million. Only seven teams in the league were forced to pay any tax for going over the $136.6 million threshold.

Golden State has mostly built its team through the draft, including its core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Poole has also exceeded expectations after being drafted 28th overall in 2019.

Wiggins was one of the few external additions, arriving in a 2020 trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, although there weren't many other teams that wanted to take on the forward's contract at the time.

It's still led to a high salary cap as the organization tries to retain its top talent.

The Warriors have young players like James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga on the roster waiting for their opportunities, but they might not get the chance before their own contracts are up.